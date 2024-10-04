The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance ini reference to a missing person. Melissa Dawn Reed (50 years of age) was last seen in the Meadow Creek area off of Hwy 15 in Pinos Altos NM on Thursday, October 3, 2024 ,between the hours of 2:00pm and 3:00pm. Melissa spoke to afriend on the phone and informed him that she was out in this area with another subject cutting wood.

They apparently got into an argument so she left walking back towards Silver City. The reporting party stated

Melissa had sent him her GPS coordinates of where she was. When he went to the location he did not locate her.

Melissa is described as 5'2", weight 160 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a tank top with jeans and possibly also wearing a bandana. Melissa also has unknown tattoos on her arms. It was also reported that she has a dog with her. The caller was not able to provide a detailed description at the time. The Grant County Sheriff's Office is out looking for Melissa and have requested assistance from Search and Rescue.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Melissa you are asked to contact Central Dispatch at 575-388-8840