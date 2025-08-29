Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
The 40th Annual Gem and Mineral Show, hosted by the Grant County Rolling StonesGem and Mineral Society held the first day of their three-day show at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center on Friday, August. 29, 2025. A steady flow of people visited the three rooms of vendors and kids' activities.
[Editor's Note: This photographer always enjoys this show because of the mazing variety of beautiful colors in stones of so many different minerals and the gorgeous creativity of the craftsmen and craftswomen. To thisphotographer, it astounds her how these marvels come out of the ground we walk upon and the myriads of stunning hues that emanate often from the plainest of rocks. Geodes are a great example of plain ordinary gray rocky balls that when broken show the beauty of a Higher Being's work.]
To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.