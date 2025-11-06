The Gila National Forest is moving the fire danger back up to moderate.

With the area's continued dry and warm weather, along with the curing of what grass did grow during monsoons, the GNF is moving to MODERATE FIRE DANGER. It likely won't be long until the area is back in High barring any surprise moisture.

This is the website to the NOAA Climate Prediction Center – it can give you an idea of what might be in store for the winter.

https://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/ 