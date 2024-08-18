Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
The Gila Native Plant Society held a native plant sale on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in the parking lot across from Gough Park. Several vendors, local and two from Arizona, brought many different varieties of native plants for people to purchase for their yards.
Lone Mountain Natives has sold native plants for many years, and it was nice to see other local outlets, such as Gabriel's Nursery from the Lower Mimbres and Whiskey Creek Zócalo with their plants. Blooming perennials and annuals that often reseed, and everything from small trees to shrubs to single blooming plants for the season, cacti and succulents were in pots and ready to carry away. Almost everyone could find something that they simply had to buy to take home.
To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.