Gila wildfire roundup report

Lightning-caused fires suppressed; Trout Fire closure lifted

Silver City, NM, Aug. 1, 2025— The Trout Fire was 100% contained on July 24 and the associated area closure was lifted as of Thursday, July 31. The public should be aware of hazards that exist within the burned area, including stump holes and loosened soil, rolling rocks, logs, and other debris, fire-weakened trees, and roads or trails that may be impassable due to fallen trees or flood impacts. There is potential for flash flooding within the burned area, especially where soil and vegetation burned at higher intensity. The forest road crew will be working on area roads over the next couple of weeks.

Heavy lightning activity is resulting in multiple new wildfires daily on the Gila National Forest. Many are being immediately suppressed by fire crews. With the large number of fire incidents and limited responding resources, fires are prioritized for response based on life and property values at risk. All are full suppression fires.

Black Range Ranger District

The Pitchfork Fire (1 acre) is located in the Houghton Canyon area north of Beaverhead. Crews are responding to size up the fire and initiate containment efforts.

Glenwood Ranger District

The Ridge Fire (0.10 acre) reported July 19 is located in steep, inaccessible terrain approximately 6 miles east of the Town of Mogollon.

(0.10 acre) reported July 19 is located in steep, inaccessible terrain approximately 6 miles east of the Town of Mogollon. The Canyon Fire (5 acres) reported July 30 is located south of Little Turkey Creek in the Gila Wilderness. Crews are responding to size up the fire and initiate containment efforts.

Quemado Ranger District

The Killion Fire (0.10 acre) was reported July 23 north of Mangas Mountain. The single snag fire has low potential for spread.

Wilderness Ranger District

Turkeyfeather Fire (24,128 acres) showed increased activity recently observed along its western perimeter in the Gila Wilderness. The fire has received precipitation and crews are assessing and validating control features to ensure the fire does not threaten values at risk in the Willow Creek area.

Firefighters on Goose Fire (3,692 acres) are mopping up residual heat and repairing impacts from suppression activities. Crews are preparing to pull out several large pieces of heavy equipment this weekend, which may result in short-term closure of New Mexico Highway 15. When that occurs, closure will be coordinated with New Mexico Department of Transportation. An area closure for the Goose Fire remains in effect. The Granny Fire (10 acres) of July 11, Pinnacle Fire (5 acres) of July 13, Packsaddle Fire (0.50 acre) of July 20, Sycamore Fire (2 acres) of July 20, and Spring Fire (0.10 acre) of July 28 are all located in remote, inaccessible areas of the Gila Wilderness where they do not threaten life or property values at risk. They have shown no movement or growth.

(3,692 acres) are mopping up residual heat and repairing impacts from suppression activities. Crews are preparing to pull out several large pieces of heavy equipment this weekend, which may result in short-term closure of New Mexico Highway 15. When that occurs, closure will be coordinated with New Mexico Department of Transportation. An area closure for the Goose Fire remains in effect. The Granny Fire (10 acres) of July 11, Pinnacle Fire (5 acres) of July 13, Packsaddle Fire (0.50 acre) of July 20, Sycamore Fire (2 acres) of July 20, and Spring Fire (0.10 acre) of July 28 are all located in remote, inaccessible areas of the Gila Wilderness where they do not threaten life or property values at risk. They have shown no movement or growth.

Over the past two weeks, these fires were declared contained:

Buck (57,753 acres, reported 6/11/25)

Trout (47,294 acres, 6/12/25)

Cow (9.2 acres, 7/14/25)

Cowboy (1 acre, 7/29/25)

Fuego (0.10 acre, 7/30/25)

Lilly (0.10 acre, 7/30/25)

Little (0.10 acre, 7/30/25)

In that same period these fires were declared out:

Yam (0.10 acres, 7/19/25)

Wolf (0.10 acre, 7/19/25)

Bear (0.25 acre, 7/24/25)

Lefthand (2.5 acre, 7/25/25)

Hoague (0.10 acre, 7/30/25)

Cienega (0.10 acre, 7/30/25)

School (0.10 acre, 7/30/25)

Keko (0.10 acre, 7/30/25)

Fork (0.10 acre, 7/30/25)

These fires were declared controlled:

Panther (80 acres, 7/2/25)

Skeleton (1.25 acre, 7/29/25)

The forest has received 49% of its 30-year average annual precipitation in 2025 so far, and about 65% of the 30-year average for July. In addition to local firefighting resources, the Gila National Forest is hosting a rappel crew from Idaho, five contract engines, two state engines, two Hotshot crews, one state initial attack crew. A Type 1 Blackhawk helicopter, and a local type 3 helicopter are available.

While there were 34 new wildfires in the past week due to lightning (and new fires with each passing storm – additional ignitions were reported overnight that are not listed here) the Gila National Forest has had no wildfires started by human causes. Visitors are encouraged to maintain this winning streak! Please continue to extinguish all campfires before leaving them by dousing with plenty of water, stirring it into the coals, and feeling for heat with the back of the hand.

About the Forest Service: The USDA Forest Service has for more than 100 years brought people and communities together to answer the call of conservation. Grounded in world-class science and technology– and rooted in communities–the Forest Service connects people to nature and to each other.

