Silver City, NM, August 5, 2025—The Gila National Forest has lifted area closures for the Trout Fire and Goose Fire now that fire operations are largely complete, reducing threat to public safety. All motorized routes designated on the current Motor Vehicle Use Map, designated trails, recreation sites, and National Forest System lands within the areas have been reopened.
Visitors entering recently burned areas should be aware of hazards that may exist within the fire perimeters, such as hot stump holes, rolling rocks, logs, and other debris, and fire-weakened trees that may fall without warning. Areas where fire burned at high intensity and downstream of those locations have potential for flash flooding during, after, and in proximity to rain events. Please be alert and use caution when traveling through recent fire perimeters.
About the Forest Service: The USDA Forest Service has for more than 100 years brought people and communities together to answer the call of conservation. Grounded in world-class science and technology– and rooted in communities–the Forest Service connects people to nature and to each other. The Forest Service cares for shared natural resources in ways that promote lasting economic, ecological, and social vitality. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, provides assistance to state and private landowners, maintains the largest wildland fire and forestry research organizations in the world. The Forest Service also has either a direct or indirect role in stewardship of about 900 million forested acres within the U.S., of which over 130 million acres are urban forests where most Americans live.