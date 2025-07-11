Goose Fire Update July 11, 2025

Goose Fire

Fire Update July 11, 2025

Acres: 110 Start Date: Monday, July 9, 2025 Location: 18 miles NW of Silver City, NM

Personnel: 55 Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning/Natural

Summary: The Goose Fire is active in the southern edge of the Gila Wilderness. It is located west of Sheep Springs, south of the Gila River and east of Sheep's Corral Canyon. Visitors to the Gila Wilderness should be aware that the fire is burning near Goose Lake Trail #238, Monument Ridge Trail #254, and Packsaddle Trail #732.

Multiple Type 1 crews have attempted to directly engage the fire, but fuels conditions, steep and rugged terrain, and outflow winds have presented challenges. Firefighters continue scouting and prepping trails to the south and east of the fire, while also closely assessing values at risk. The fire is burning east of the 2023 Turkey fire and moving through ponderosa pine, grass, and brush.

Winds will be traveling in a northwesterly direction today, reducing potential smoke impacts to Silver City, Cliff and Gila areas, but will likely bring increased smoke to the Mimbres Valley. A few hours of moderate air quality are expected in the mornings. Elsewhere, overall air quality is expected to be good.

Weather: There will be a hot, drying trend in the weather over the next few days.

Smoke: Local air quality ratings are good. For real-time smoke conditions, visit https://fire.airnow.gov/

Safety: Please remain vigilant and travel cautiously as moderate fire traffic remains active in the travel corridor of the Mimbres Valley.

Closures and Fire Restrictions:

Gila National Forest Closures and Alerts: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts

More Incident Information:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest

Public Information Phone: 575-342-1883 (8am – 8pm)