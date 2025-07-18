Goose Fire Update July 18, 2025

Reported date: July 9, 2025 Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning/Natural Size: 1681 acres

Personnel: 146 Fuels: Timber, Brush Strategy: Full Suppression

Fire behavior: Short Crown Runs, Backing, Flanking

Operations: Fire activity increased yesterday due to gusty outflow winds and limited precipitation. The fire spread more rapidly through ponderosa pine fuel types and continued progressing east throughout the day. Around 2 p.m., the fire reached Johnson Canyon, prompting crews to disengage from the area due to safety concerns and intensified fire behavior. A Type 1 helicopter was temporarily assigned to the incident and provided aerial water support to assist ground resources.

Today, crews will focus on preparing alternate and contingency lines in case the fire continues to move southeast. Road improvement work is ongoing to enhance access to critical areas of the fire.

Message from Albuquerque Zone Incident Commander Lino Baca: “Despite ongoing challenges with terrain, weather, and fire behavior, our strategy remains full suppression for this incident.”

Weather: Showers and storms become more widespread Friday as a surge of monsoonal moisture moves into the region. Expect heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty, erratic outflow winds. Heavy rain may cause flash flooding, especially near the burn scar and low water crossings. Temperatures will top out in the 80s with relative humidity values near 35%.

Location: 18 miles NW of Silver City, NM on the Gila National Forest. It is located east of Seep Springs, south of the Gila River and west of Sheep's Corral Canyon.

Safety: The health and safety of firefighters and the public are always the top priority. Members of the public should avoid the Goose Fire. Unmanned aircraft such as drones pose a serious risk to firefighting and can cause air operations to cease. The public is reminded that “If you fly, we can’t!”. Please remain vigilant and travel cautiously as moderate fire traffic remains active in the travel corridor of the Mimbres Valley.

Closures: Visit http://fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/goose-fire-area-closure for fire area closures along the 282 and 876 Forest Road. Visitors to the Gila Wilderness should be aware that the fire is burning near Goose Lake Trail #238, Monument Ridge Trail #254, and Packsaddle Trail #732.

Smoke: Smoke may be more visible due to increased fire activity. For individuals sensitive to smoke please visithttps://fire.airnow.gov/.

Public Information: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (575)210-8624, 8am - 8pm

Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-goose-fire