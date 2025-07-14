Goose Fire Update Monday July 14, 2025

Albuquerque Zone type 3 team assumes command of the Goose Fire

Reported date: July 9, 2025 Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning/Natural

Size: 800 acres Personnel: 75 Fuels: Timber, Brush

Strategy: Full Suppression Fire behavior: Creeping, Flanking, Isolated Torching

Operations: Today, the Albuquerque Zone Type 3 Incident Management Team assumed command of the incident. Yesterday, fire activity increased on the north and east flanks, while movement remained slow along the southern and western edges. Crews worked diligently to scout and construct control lines where terrain allowed. Access remains challenging due to steep and rugged conditions. Fire managers are implementing full suppression tactics using confine and contain strategies.

Today, crews will continue preparing Forest Road 282 to the Gila Wilderness boundary and Trail 238 along the boundary. Additional personnel will scout Forest Road 4083V and Trail 231 as potential control lines into the wilderness.

A message from the Albuquerque Zone Incident Commander, Lino Baca: “Safety remains our highest priority, and every effort is being made to implement fireline tactics that minimize risk as much as possible, particularly in these remote and challenging areas.”

Weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Areas of smoke between 4pm and 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Location: 18 miles NW of Silver City, NM on the Gila National Forest. It is located west of Sheep Springs, south of the Gila River and east of Sheep's Corral Canyon.

Safety: The health and safety of firefighters and the public are always the top priority. Members of the public should avoid the Goose fire. Unmanned aircraft such as drones pose a serious risk to firefighting and can cause air operations to cease. The public is reminded that “If you fly, we can’t!”. Please remain vigilant and travel cautiously as moderate fire traffic remains active in the travel corridor of the Mimbres Valley.

Closures: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts

Visitors to the Gila Wilderness should be aware that the fire is burning near Goose Lake Trail #238, Monument Ridge Trail #254, and Packsaddle Trail #732.

Smoke: https://fire.airnow.gov/

Public Information: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (575)210-8624, 8am - 8pm

Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-goose-fire