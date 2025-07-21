Goose Fire Update Monday July 21, 2025

Goose Fire Update Monday July 21, 2025

Reported date: July 9, 2025 Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning/Natural

Size: 3,121 acres Personnel: 181 Fuels: Timber, Brush

Strategy: Full Suppression Fire behavior: Backing, Flanking, Creeping

Operations: Yesterday, firefighters successfully conducted strategic firing operations along Goose Lake Trail (#238) connecting to Forest Rd 282, helping to secure the southeastern corner of the fire. Two Type 1 helicopters supported suppression efforts with water drops along active fire areas as crews worked to strengthen and secure lines. All line preparation on Forest Rd 282 has been completed, and masticators arrived to assist crews along Forest Rd 4083V.

Today, firefighters will patrol and secure the line along Goose Lake Trail (#238) where ignitions were completed. Preparatory work will continue along Forest Rd 4083V, and firing operations may resume east along Forest Rd 282 if conditions allow. Road improvement efforts are ongoing to ensure critical access for firefighting operations. Thunderstorms and lightning were present in the fire area, however very little precipitation occurred, and initial attack resources remain ready to respond to any new fire starts. An updated acreage reflects more accurate data obtained through aerial mapping.

Message from the Albuquerque Zone Incident Commander Lino Baca: “Yesterday’s operations involved multiple complex objectives, and I want to thank all the personnel working under my command for their efficient and professional efforts. Their hard work is bringing us closer to establishing containment on this fire.”

Weather: Scattered showers and storms are forecast to develop in the afternoon. Expect brief heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty, erratic outflow winds to accompany these storms. Temperatures will top out in the 80s with relative humidity values near 30%.

Location: 18 miles NW of Silver City, NM on the Gila National Forest. It is located east of Seep Springs, south of the Gila River and west of Sheep's Corral Canyon.

Safety: The health and safety of firefighters and the public are always the top priority. Members of the public should avoid the Goose Fire.

A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) went into effect on July 20th. Please visit www.tfr.faa.gov for information specific to the Goose Fire. Unmanned aircraft such as drones pose a serious risk to firefighting and can cause air operations to cease. The public is reminded that “If you fly, we can’t!”.

Closures: Visit http://fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/goose-fire-area-closure for fire area closures along the 282 and 876 Forest Service roads. Visitors to the Gila Wilderness should be aware that the fire is burning near Goose Lake Trail #238, Monument Ridge Trail #254, and Packsaddle Trail #732.

Smoke: Smoke may be more visible due to increased fire activity. For individuals sensitive to smoke please visithttps://fire.airnow.gov/.

Public Information: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (575)210-8624, 8am - 8pm

Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-goose-fire