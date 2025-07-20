Goose Fire Update Sunday July 20, 2025

Goose Fire Update

Sunday July 20, 2025

Reported date: July 9, 2025 Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning/Natural Size: 1845 acres

Personnel: 179 Fuels: Timber, Brush Strategy: Full Suppression

Fire behavior: Minimal, Creeping, Smoldering

Operations: Yesterday, full suppression efforts continued with progress towards the establishment of alternate and contingency lines in the southern part of the fire. Crews worked hard in the Forest Service Road 4083V (Victor Road), Goose Lake Trail #238, Snow Creek Trail #233, and Forest Service Road 282 areas. Strategic ignitions were conducted in the Goose Lake Trail #238 vicinity to secure the southeastern corner of the fire, these operations were necessary to remove vegetation between the fire and containment lines. Two Type 1 helicopters operated throughout the day doing bucket drops over active areas of the fire. Initial attack crews responded to a smoke report yesterday.

Today, crews will continue efforts to secure contingency lines in the southern portion of the fire, and they will proceed working along the Goose Lake Trail #238 area where strategic ignitions were conducted yesterday. Improvements to roads to increase critical access are ongoing. Initial attack resources will stay ready and engaged as needed.

Message from Albuquerque Zone Incident Commander Lino Baca: “Our firefighters have been working in extremely challenging conditions, and I remain committed to their health and safety as the top priority.”

Weather: Similar to Saturday’s weather, a chain of rain remains as storm systems move north. Relative humidity values will be around 30% with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Location: 18 miles NW of Silver City, NM on the Gila National Forest. It is located east of Seep Springs, south of the Gila River and west of Sheep's Corral Canyon.

Safety: The health and safety of firefighters and the public are always the top priority. Members of the public should avoid the Goose Fire.

A new Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) will go into effect on July 20th at 6 a.m. Please visit www.tfr.faa.gov for information specific to the Goose Fire. Unmanned aircraft such as drones pose a serious risk to firefighting and can cause air operations to cease. The public is reminded that “If you fly, we can’t!”. Please remain vigilant and travel cautiously as moderate fire traffic remains active in the travel corridor of the Mimbres Valley.

Closures: Visit http://fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/goose-fire-area-closure for fire area closures along the 282 and 876 Forest Service roads. Visitors to the Gila Wilderness should be aware that the fire is burning near Goose Lake Trail #238, Monument Ridge Trail #254, and Packsaddle Trail #732.

Smoke: Smoke may be more visible due to increased fire activity. For individuals sensitive to smoke please visithttps://fire.airnow.gov/.

Public Information: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (575)210-8624, 8am - 8pm

Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-goose-fire