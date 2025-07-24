Goose Fire Update Thursday July 24, 2025

Goose Fire Update

Thursday July 24, 2025

Reported date: July 9,2025 Containment: 30% Cause: Lightning/Natural Size: 3060 acres

Personnel: 196 Fuels: Timber, Brush Strategy: Full Suppression

Fire behavior: Minimal, Smoldering, Creeping

Operations: Firefighters made great progress yesterday in achieving full suppression objectives with an increase of containment to 30%. The previous day's significant rainfall resulted in a decrease in fire behavior, and crews evaluated the fire's status to determine tactical needs for the upcoming days. Crews completed cutting handline on Snow Creek Trail #233, and they continued preparing the eastern control line and securing the edges of the fire perimeter. Water-dropping helicopter support remained active throughout the day to ensure that the fire stayed within the planned containment boundaries. Masticators continued their work north along Forest Service Road 4083V; road work at Forest Service Road 4083T was completed.

Today, crews will begin rehab work along Goose Lake Trail #238 and Sheep Corral Trail #231, and they will also initiate rehab work on the 282 and 4083V Forest Service roads. Drier conditions are expected today and tomorrow, so firefighters will continue to ensure the edges of the fire perimeter are secure. Helicopter support will again be available to assist efforts to slow the fire's spread, and a helicopter reconnaissance flight is planned for the afternoon.



Message from Incident Commander Lino Baca, Albuquerque Zone Type 3 Team: "Because the fire received substantial precipitation in recent days, we are working closely with the US Forest Service to right-size the organization responding to the Goose Fire."



Weather: The fire received 0.75 inches of rain in recent days. Today will be mostly sunny; warm and dry conditions are expected today through Friday. Temperatures today will reach the mid-80s with relative humidity values near 22% by afternoon. Rain and isolated thunderstorms are forecasted for Saturday and Sunday.



Location: 18 miles NW of Silver City, NM on the Gila National Forest. It is located east of Seep Springs, south of the Gila River and west of Sheep's Corral Canyon.



Safety: The health and safety of firefighters and the public are always the top priority. Members of the public should avoid the Goose Fire. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) remains in effect; please visit www.tfr.faa.gov for information specific to the Goose Fire. Unmanned aircraft such as drones pose a serious risk to firefighting and can cause air operations to cease. The public is reminded that "If you fly, we can't!".



Closures: Visit http://fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/goose-fire-area-closure for fire area closures along the 282 and 876 Forest Service roads. Visitors to the Gila Wilderness should be aware that the fire is burning near Goose Lake Trail #238, Monument Ridge Trail #254, and Packsaddle Trail #732.

ALERT: Highway 15 may be closed to all traffic for up to eight-hour increments due to the withdrawal of heavy equipment; the road closure interruptions will continue through Saturday at 10 p.m.

Smoke: Smoke may be more visible due to increased fire activity. For individuals sensitive to smoke please visit https://fire.airnow.gov/ .



Public Information: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (575)210-8624, 8am - 8pm

Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-goose-fire