Goose Fire Update Tuesday July 15, 2025

Tuesday July 15, 2025

Reported date: July 9, 2025 Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning/Natural Size: 800 acres

Personnel: 128 Fuels: Timber, Brush Strategy: Full Suppression

Fire behavior: Running, Backing, Flanking

Operations: Yesterday, crews continued scouting Forest Road 282 to Trail 238 and patrolled the west side of the fire to check for heat. In addition, they prepared control line along Forest Road 282 and Trail 238. A limited number of aircraft are supporting operations by targeting hotspots, although no helicopters are currently assigned.

Today, firefighters will continue line preparation along Forest Roads 282 and 4083V toward Monument Ridge as they strengthen potential control lines. Additional resources have been ordered to support a newly established division. With increased lightning activity forecasted this week, engines are also prepositioned to respond quickly to any new fire starts. Medical teams have been ordered and inserted into remote areas to ensure rapid response in the event of an injury or emergency.

Message from Albuquerque Zone Incident Commander, Lino Baca: “Rugged terrain and remote locations make access a challenge, but we remain committed to using strategic tactics that limit fire spread while prioritizing firefighter and public safety.”

Weather: Increased coverage of thunderstorms is expected Tuesday afternoon across the area. These storms will contain heavy rainfall causing flash flooding, gusty and erratic winds, and small hail. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s with relative humidity values near 35%. An active weather pattern will continue through the week with daily showers and thunderstorms expected.

Location: 18 miles NW of Silver City, NM on the Gila National Forest. It is located west of Sheep Springs, south of the Gila River and east of Sheep's Corral Canyon.

Safety: The health and safety of firefighters and the public are always the top priority. Members of the public should avoid the Goose fire. Unmanned aircraft such as drones pose a serious risk to firefighting and can cause air operations to cease. The public is reminded that “If you fly, we can’t!”. Please remain vigilant and travel cautiously as moderate fire traffic remains active in the travel corridor of the Mimbres Valley.

Closures: Visit http://fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/goose-fire-area-closure for fire area closures along the 282 and 876 Forest Road. Visitors to the Gila Wilderness should be aware that the fire is burning near Goose Lake Trail #238, Monument Ridge Trail #254, and Packsaddle Trail #732.

Smoke: https://fire.airnow.gov/

Public Information: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (575)210-8624, 8am - 8pm

Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-goose-fire

