Goose Fire Update Tuesday July 16, 2025

Tuesday July 16, 2025

Reported date: July 9, 2025 Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning/Natural Size: 800 acres

Personnel: 115 Fuels: Timber, Brush Strategy: Full Suppression

Fire behavior: Short Crown Runs, Backing, Flanking

Operations: Yesterday, two hotshot crews focused efforts on the southeast corner of the fire along the 238 (Goose Lake) Trail, working to limit fire spread and identify opportunities for future containment lines. While helicopters supported suppression efforts with bucket drops, no helicopters are currently assigned to the incident. Engine crews continued line preparation along Forest Road 282 toward the 238 Trail.

Today, hotshot crews will return to the southeast corner to continue assessing and preparing control lines, as conditions allow. Thunderstorms and lightning are once again forecasted over the fire area, which may impact operations. A dozer will be brought in to support access to the fire perimeter. Additional engines are staged and ready to respond to any new starts resulting from increased lightning activity.

Message from Albuquerque Zone Incident Commander Lino Baca: “Thunderstorms and lightning continue to present operational challenges across the fire area. Crews are working diligently to engage the fire directly where conditions allow, with public and firefighter safety remaining our top priority.”

Weather: Expect another round of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, although less coverage than Tuesday. These storms may produce heavy rainfall causing flash flooding, gusty and erratic winds, and small hail. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s with relative humidity values near 30%.

Location: 18 miles NW of Silver City, NM on the Gila National Forest. It is located east of Sheep Springs, south of the Gila River and west of Sheep's Corral Canyon.

Safety: The health and safety of firefighters and the public are always the top priority. Members of the public should avoid the Goose fire. Unmanned aircraft such as drones pose a serious risk to firefighting and can cause air operations to cease. The public is reminded that “If you fly, we can’t!” Please remain vigilant and travel cautiously as moderate fire traffic remains active in the travel corridor of the Mimbres Valley.

Closures: Visit http://fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/goose-fire-area-closure for fire area closures along the 282 and 876 Forest Road. Visitors to the Gila Wilderness should be aware that the fire is burning near Goose Lake Trail #238, Monument Ridge Trail #254, and Packsaddle Trail #732.

Smoke: https://fire.airnow.gov/

Public Information: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (575)210-8624, 8am - 8pm

Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-goose-fire