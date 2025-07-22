Goose Fire Update Tuesday July 22, 2025

Reported date: July 9,2025 Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning/Natural Size: 3060 acres

Personnel: 193 Fuels: Timber, Brush Strategy: Full Suppression

Fire behavior: Backing, Creeping, Smoldering

Operations: Yesterday, firefighters continued constructing handline on the northeast corner of the fire toward the Gila River and improved nearby helispots to support helicopter operations. Hose lays were completed and charged with water in the northeast section to strengthen control lines ahead of planned operations. Masticators worked northward from the fire’s southeast corner to reinforce indirect lines, while crews mopped up and secured previously burned areas along the southern edge. Light to moderate rainfall occurred over the fire area, and additional precipitation is forecast for today.

Today, firefighters are extending hose lays in the northeast corner as they focus on strengthening the eastern control line in preparation for firing operations to remove unburned fuel between the fire’s active edge and containment lines. Preparatory work is now complete along the southern perimeter near Goose Lake Trail (#238) and Forest Road 282. Burned areas in these locations are holding well, supported by continued mop-up and patrol. Helicopter support will again assist efforts to slow the fire’s eastward spread while ground crews prepare and improve containment lines. A decrease in reported acreage is due to more accurate perimeter data obtained through infrared mapping.

Message from Incident Commander Lino Baca, Albuquerque Zone Type 3 Team: “Many factors are considered when planning containment strategies. Our operations personnel are working diligently to prepare lines along the southeastern and north/northeastern edges of the fire to ensure firing operations are effective and safe while implementing full suppression tactics.

Weather: Today will remain active with another round of showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Expect heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty, erratic outflow winds to accompany these storms. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to near 80 with relative humidity values near 35% by afternoon.

Location: 18 miles NW of Silver City, NM on the Gila National Forest. It is located east of Seep Springs, south of the Gila River and west of Sheep's Corral Canyon.

Safety: The health and safety of firefighters and the public are always the top priority. Members of the public should avoid the Goose Fire. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) went into effect on July 20th. Please visit www.tfr.faa.gov for information specific to the Goose Fire. Unmanned aircraft such as drones pose a serious risk to firefighting and can cause air operations to cease. The public is reminded that “If you fly, we can’t!”

Closures: Visit http://fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/goose-fire-area-closure for fire area closures along the 282 and 876 Forest Service roads. Visitors to the Gila Wilderness should be aware that the fire is burning near Goose Lake Trail #238, Monument Ridge Trail #254, and Packsaddle Trail #732.

Smoke: Smoke may be more visible due to increased fire activity. For individuals sensitive to smoke please visithttps://fire.airnow.gov/.

Public Information: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (575)210-8624, 8am - 8pm

Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-goose-fire

