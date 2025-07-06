Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Gough Park, as one of the busy spots on the Fourth of July 2025, drew lots of vendors and food trucks and organization booths set up in the park and on the streets surrounding the park. Before the parade, many were still setting up, but after the parade, those who had watched the parade began to fill the park. They visited friends, set up places to sit and enjoy the music, the food and other patriots. People wandered the booths and vendors to see what was available. And the food trucks had lines of people waiting to order and get their food. Many came for the music, and especially to see Grammy Award Winner Rube Ramos.
To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.