Governor declares emergency, secures federal resources for Trout Fire response

SANTA FE –

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham today issued an emergency declaration and secured Fire Management Assistance Grants (FMAG) in response to the Trout Fire burning in the Gila National Forest near Silver City.

Both actions provide additional resources to assist with firefighting efforts in Grant County. More specifically, Executive Order 2025-235Executive Order 2025-235 directs the New Mexico Department of Finance Administration to allocate $750,000 to the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (DHSEM) for emergency response efforts including the deployment of the New Mexico National Guard.

This FMAG allows DHSEM to request assets, including additional firefighting crews, fire engines, air support, sheltering assistance, and other personnel to come into the state from federal or other entities.

The FMAG program is available to states, local and tribal governments to help mitigate, manage, and control fires that threaten "major disaster" amounts of damage. More information about the federal program can be found here.

"New Mexicans are all too familiar with the devastation that comes from wildfires that bring danger and destruction to everything in their paths," said Gov. Lujan Grisham. "I appreciate our federal partners for taking this threat seriously and for doing their part in supporting the responders who are working their hardest to protect the community."

The State Emergency Operations Center is coordinating resources requested by local emergency managers. A shelter for evacuees has been set up by Red Cross New Mexico at the Grant County Business & Conference Center, 3031 US-180, Silver City, NM 88061.

Information about resources for New Mexicans affected by the fire can be found here.

Updates about the fire can be found at nmfireinfo.com.