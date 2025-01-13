Denver, CO —4-H Youth from Grant County recently showcased their skills at the National Western Roundup in Denver, Colorado. The competitive team, made up of Tucker Gatlin, Tanner Frost, and Dusty Waters, had the opportunity to challenge other top state teams from around the nation. Horse judging requires participants to evaluate various aspects of horses, including conformation, performance, soundness, breed characteristics, muscling, and balance.
National Western Roundup Horse Judging Results for the team:
- 7th High Team Overall in the Nation
- 3rd High Team in Halter
- Tanner Frost: 4th High Individual in Halter
- 9th High Team in Performance
- 5th High Team in Reasons
- Tanner Frost: 6th High Individual in Reasons
The team was skillfully coached by Carlie Gatlin from the Grant County Cooperative Extension Service in Silver City, NM. Jessica Massengill, Grant County Cooperative Extension Director, stated "We are so incredibly proud of our local youth who represented not only Grant County 4-H but New Mexico 4-H very well on a national level. Several collegiate recruiters have expressed interest in these youth, and we look forward to connecting them with some of the best collegiate horse judging teams in the country. The team, under Carlie Gatlin's guidance, reflects the excellence we have in our community."