Las Cruces, N.M., July 7–10, 2025 — Grant County 4-H members proudly represented their community at the 2025 State 4-H Conference, held in Las Cruces, bringing home top honors and valuable experiences across a variety of contests. The event showcased the hard work, dedication, and diverse talents of youth from across New Mexico.
[Editor's Note: All photos are Courtesy of the Grant County Extension Office and have Michelle Greeman, Ext FCS/4-H Agent, on the left and Jessica Massengill, Grant County Cooperative Extension County Director. on the right .]
Contest Results:
Horticulture
• 12th Place Team: Allie Miller, Areena Rogers, Angelina Wilson, Christopher Bennett
Also Participating, Team B: Callie Rooks, Weston Fell, Westin Sorrell [Livestock S.jpg goes here]
Prepared Public Speaking
• Bella Lopez – Participant
Wildlife Habitat Evaluation Program (WHEP)
• Callie Rooks – Participant
The State 4-H Conference is an annual event that offers youth the opportunity to compete in statewide contests, develop leadership skills, and connect with peers who share their passion for learning and community service.
“We are so proud of our 4-H members,” said Grant County Cooperative Extension County Director Jessica Massengill. “Their success is a reflection of their commitment, teamwork, and the countless hours they have spent preparing. They represented Grant County with pride.”
For more information about joining 4-H or supporting local youth programs, contact