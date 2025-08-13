Las Cruces, N.M., July 7–10, 2025 — Grant County 4-H members proudly represented their community at the 2025 State 4-H Conference, held in Las Cruces, bringing home top honors and valuable experiences across a variety of contests. The event showcased the hard work, dedication, and diverse talents of youth from across New Mexico.

[Editor's Note: All photos are Courtesy of  the Grant County Extension Office and  have Michelle Greeman, Ext FCS/4-H Agent, on the left and Jessica Massengill, Grant County Cooperative Extension County Director. on the right .]

Contest Results:

entoEntomology • 5th Place Team: Allie Miller, Weston Fell, Westin Sorrell 
Horticulture
• 12th Place Team: Allie Miller, Areena Rogers, Angelina Wilson, Christopher Bennett

horse jjpgHorse Judging • 6th Place Team: Areena Rogers, Peyton Waters, Christopher Bennett • Areena Rogers – 5th High Individual 

livestock jjpgLivestock Judging • 5th Place Team: Peyton Waters, Dusty Waters, Carson Moore, Juan Martinez

livestock sjpgLivestock Skill-a-thon • 5th Place Team A: Carson Moore, Tanner Frost, Ethan Greeman, Juan Martinez o Tanner Frost – 5th High Individual

Also Participating, Team B: Callie Rooks, Weston Fell, Westin Sorrell [Livestock S.jpg goes here]

meatsMeats Judging • 3rd Place Team: Dusty Waters, Angelina Wilson, Tanner Frost, Ethan Greeman 

Prepared Public Speaking
• Bella Lopez – Participant

watersImpromptu Public Speaking • Dusty Waters – 5th High Individual • Peyton Waters – Participant 

bellaTalent • Poetry Category Winner – Bella Lopez • Overall High Point Individual – Bella Lopez

Wildlife Habitat Evaluation Program (WHEP)

• Callie Rooks – Participant

The State 4-H Conference is an annual event that offers youth the opportunity to compete in statewide contests, develop leadership skills, and connect with peers who share their passion for learning and community service.

“We are so proud of our 4-H members,” said Grant County Cooperative Extension County Director Jessica Massengill. “Their success is a reflection of their commitment, teamwork, and the countless hours they have spent preparing. They represented Grant County with pride.”

For more information about joining 4-H or supporting local youth programs, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 575-388-1559.