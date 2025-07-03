Grant County 4-H Members Shine at 2025 District Contest in Socorro
Socorro, NM (June 17–18, 2025) – Grant County 4-H members made an impressive showing at the 2025 District 4-H Contest held in Socorro, New Mexico, bringing home numerous top honors across a wide variety of events including archery, rifle, livestock judging, speech, horse events, and more.
Among the many highlights:
- Archery: Aydin Frost earned High Point Individual in the Junior Barebow/Recurve division. Coached by: Jacob Massengill
- Rifle: Tobe McSpadden placed 4th High Individual, and the Junior Rifle Team (Tobe McSpadden, Jace Frost, Ethan Rudd, Clayton Strange) placed 4th overall. Coached by: Josh Culipher, Priscilla Culipher-Lopez, Michael Lopez
- Horse Bowl: Rowan McSpadden was named Novice High Point Individual, with strong finishes by Reese McSpadden (2nd Novice), Cooper Nix (2nd Junior), Olivia McDonald (3rd Junior), Tobe McSpadden (4th Junior), and Aydin Frost (5th Junior). Coached by: Caitlin McSpadden
- Speech (Impromptu): Michael Shaffer earned 4th High Individual in the Junior Division. Coached by: Michelle Greeman
- Livestock Skillathon:
- Novice Division: Gage Greeman won High Point Individual, followed by Raely Mounyo (2nd), Jace Villegas (3rd), and Wyatt Robertson (5th). Their team secured 1st Place. Coached by: Bonnie Mounyo
- Junior Division: Lane Frost took High Point Individual, and the team of Lane Frost, Brody Topmiller, and Michael Shaffer claimed 1st Place. Coached by: Bonnie Mounyo
- Livestock Judging:
- Novice: Jace Villegas (4th) and Gage Greeman (5th) led their team (Villegas, Greeman, Billy Meeks, Raely Mounyo) to 1st Place. Coached by Bonnie Mounyo and Keylee Topmiller
- Junior: Lane Frost earned 5th High Individual, and the team placed 3rd. Coached by Bonnie Mounyo and Keylee Topmiller
- Hippology:
- Olivia McDonald was named Junior High Point Individual, followed by Aydin Frost (2nd), Kaci Jo Frost (3rd), and Tobe McSpadden (4th).
- The Junior Hippology Team 1 (McDonald, A. Frost, K.J. Frost, McSpadden) earned 1st Place, while Team 2 (M. Villegas, R. McSpadden, R. McSpadden) placed 2nd. Coached by: Caitlin McSpadden
- Horse Judging:
- Olivia McDonald took Junior High Point Individual, with top finishes by teammates Tobe McSpadden (2nd), Reese McSpadden (3rd), and Kaci Jo Frost (5th).
- Team 1 (McDonald, McSpadden, K.J. Frost, A. Frost) placed 1st, and Team 2 (Villegas, R. McSpadden, R. McSpadden) placed 2nd. Coached by: Caitlin McSpadden
- Pasture & Range:
- Novice High Point went to Gage Greeman, with Jace Villegas placing 2nd.
- Lane Frost took 5th in the Junior Division, and the Junior Team (Frost, DanikaAnn Moon, Makayla Villegas) placed 2nd. Coached by: Carlie Gatlin
- Quilting:
- In the Junior Self-Determined Division, Kaci Jo Frost placed 1st and Olivia McDonald 2nd. Coached by Judy Billings
- Additional winners included Aydin Frost (2nd Place) and Makayla Villegas (4th Place) in the Junior Quilting Division. Coached by: Judy Billings
- Sewing:
- Rowan McSpadden earned 1st Place in the Novice Sewing II (Shorts) Division. Coached by: Judy Billings
- Reese McSpadden claimed 1st Place in the Novice Sewing I (Skirt) Division. Coached by: Judy Billings
- Entomology: Kaci Jo Frost placed 3rd High Individual in the Junior Division. Coached by: Michelle Greeman
These results reflect the dedication and talent of Grant County 4-H members, as well as the support of families, volunteers, and local leaders who help make these successes possible.
“We’re incredibly proud of all our youth who represented Grant County so well,” said Jessica Massengill-Grant County Extension Agent 4-H/Ag/County Director. “Their hard work and sportsmanship continue to shine across the district.”
For more information about Grant County 4-H, visit https://grantextension.nmsu.edu/4h.html