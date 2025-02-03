From left are Grant County 4-H Parliamentary Procedure team members Laney Lopez, Braelyn Rodriguez, Tanner Frost, Ethan Greeman, Chris Bennett and Bella Lopez.

Alamogordo, NM – January 25, 2025 – Grant County 4-H members demonstrated their exceptional skills in parliamentary procedure at the 2025 New Mexico State Parliamentary Procedure Contest held in Alamogordo, NM, on January 25. The team, consisting of Laney Lopez, Braelyn Rodriguez, Ethan Greeman, Chris Bennett, Tanner Frost, and Bella Lopez, secured a prestigious 4th place finish in the state competition, showcasing their hard work, dedication, and teamwork.

The State Parliamentary Procedure Contest challenges 4-H teams to demonstrate their understanding and application of parliamentary procedures, a set of rules used in meetings and decision-making processes. Contestants must not only master the technical aspects of parliamentary procedure but also work together efficiently and effectively to make decisions in a competitive and time-sensitive environment.

"Competing at the state level is a significant achievement, and we are incredibly proud of the effort our team put in," said Michelle Greeman, 4-H Youth Development Agent for Grant County. "This group of young people worked diligently, practicing their procedures, improving their communication skills, and building strong teamwork throughout the process. Their success is a true reflection of their dedication."

The team's performance at the state level was the result of months of preparation and practice, where they honed their knowledge of parliamentary rules and improved their ability to make quick, well-reasoned decisions. Their 4th place finish marks a milestone in Grant County 4-H's ongoing commitment to empowering young people with valuable leadership and public speaking skills.

"Each member of the team contributed their individual strengths, and together they made a powerful team," said Klayton and Samantha Bearup, the coaches of the team. "We couldn't be prouder of their accomplishments. They've learned valuable lessons in leadership, collaboration, and how to effectively communicate in a competitive environment."

As a result of their outstanding performance, these young leaders are better equipped to bring these skills to their future endeavors, and their success serves as an inspiration to other 4-H members across the state.

Grant County 4-H is committed to providing youth with opportunities to develop leadership, citizenship, and life skills through a variety of programs and competitions. The Parliamentary Procedure Contest is just one of many ways that 4-H members are empowered to become confident and effective leaders.

For more information about Grant County 4-H and upcoming events, visit www.grantextension.nmsu.edu/ or call the office 575-388-1559.

About 4-H:

4-H is a nationwide youth development program that empowers young people to reach their full potential by providing hands-on learning opportunities in areas such as agriculture, leadership, science, citizenship, and more. With a focus on life skills and building confidence, 4-H helps young people develop into strong, capable, and caring leaders. New Mexico State University is an equal opportunity / affirmative action employer and educator. NMSU and the U.S. Department of Agriculture cooperating.