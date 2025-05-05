Raton, NM — Grant County 4-H members proudly represented their community at the 2025 New Mexico State 4-H Shooting Sports Championships held May 2–4 in Raton, bringing home strong individual and team performances, new friendships, and lasting memories.

Chase Dobrinski wins 4-H state shotgun High Point Individual

Chase Dobrinski led the way with an outstanding achievement, earning High Point Individual in the Shotgun Contest, the top honor in the state for that event.

Shotgun Team from left to right: Bella Lopez, Chase Dobrinski, Addie Drennan.

He was joined by teammates Addie Drennan and Bella Lopez, and together, the Grant County Shotgun Team secured 14th place overall .

In the Rifle competition, the team of Laney Lopez, Bella Lopez, Kayleigh Massengill, and Ethan Cameron earned a 9th place finish.Their training and performance were guided by coaches Josh Culipher, Priscilla Lopez-Culipher, and Michael Lopez.

Rifle Team from left to right: Ethan Cameron, Bella Lopez, Kayleigh Massengill, Laney Lopez, Moriah Leslie.

Archery Team from left to right: Colter Massengill, Allie Miller, Addison Jones, Chase Dobrinski.

The Archery team, made up of Colter Massengill, Chase Dobrinski, Allie Miller, and Addison Jones, also had a strong showing at the state competition under the leadership of coach Jacob Massengill

Beyond the competition, participants enjoyed meeting 4-H members from across New Mexico, building friendships, and creating memories that will last a lifetime.



Grant County 4-H extends a heartfelt thank you to our volunteer coaches. The time, energy, and mentorship they invest in our youth make these opportunities possible and meaningful.

Congratulations to all the participants on their achievements and sportsmanship!