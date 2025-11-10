The Grant County Commission proclaimed Nov. 4-11, 2025 as Veterans Recognition Week.

Commissioners and veterans at the meeting (Courtesy of Grant County)

The Grant County Commission proclaimed Nov. 4-11, 2025 ad Veterans Recognition Week. As a result the county building at night has been slit up with green lights, as in the photo above, courtesy of Grant County.

Below are two PDFs including Operation Greenlight and the Grant County Commission proclamation.