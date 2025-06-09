Editorial

First of all, I, as the editor, etc. for The Grant County Beat, want to thank all of you who read and support the Beat. For me, it is a labor of love to provide news to the community, news that is as factual and complete as we can make it with our limited resources.

We always want to provide the best services to the community that we can, however, costs have risen, and revenues have not followed suit.

A great way to get your message out about an event that you are planning is to advertise in a display ad on the Beat. Prices are reasonable, and you may request an ad rate sheet at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Long-term ads qualify for a discount.

For a small monthly or annual fee, we will continue to send out a three-times-weekly newsletter update, Monday,Wednesday and Friday, with links to articles that we have posted on the Beat since the previous update.

The Sunday calendar will remain as is, but we could also use donations to support it.

What would the fee be, you might ask. It will be voluntary to begin with, with a monthly or annual donation of your choice.

Current donors are appreciated and will remain on the updates lists for the time being. We are asking update subscribers to please make a decision to support the Beat monetarily to cover our increasing domain, hosting, server and payroll costs. You may do so through the Donate button on the website or through checks or cash to the mailing address under the About>Contact tab or if you see me at a meeting or event.

If increased revenue is not sufficient to cover our expenses, the voluntary donation may become a required paid subscription for the updates and calendar.

The website, https://www.grantcountybeat.com , will continue at no cost as long as possible.