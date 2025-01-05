By Mary Alice Murphy

The Grant County Commission held a special meeting on Aug. 20, 2024, to consider an appointment to the Gila Regional Medical Center board of trustees to replace a member who left before his term ended.

Two applicants had applied for the position, Gail Stamler and Don W. White.

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards moved to appoint Stamler and she was approved.

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce noted that Stamler had applied several times, had persevered in her willingness to serve and said he appreciated her passion for the patients.

The next item on the agenda addressed an agreement with the Department of Finance and Administration. Finance Director Robert Placencio said the agreement addressed changes to House Bill 2, which allocated funding for law enforcement recruitment and retention. The amendment now includes detention center employees as well as probation officers. The amount allocated was $525,000, with, $300,000, which is 100 percent of the costs coming to the county in the first year, 50 percent of $150,000 the second year and 25 percent, up to $75,000 the third year.

County Manager Charlene Webb said the Detention Center Administration Joseph Andazola had been lobbying for this for years, so "we will utilize it well."

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne said: "We don't have to demonstrate that we are are adding or increasing positions, correct?"

Webb confirmed that.

Edwards noted that the amounts would have to be in the budget. Webb said: "We're already budgeting for these positions and this will allow us to get reimbursement."

Commissioners approved the amendment.

The second agreement considered an agreement with APIC Solutions Service for the Detention Service.

Andazola said APIC does the maintenance on the doors, locks and cameras. "I am asking for a renewal for the contract. The $66,000 covers their visits to made sure the cameras work and cleaning them and making sure the doors and locks are working. Some things they can do remotely, but they also offer emergency hours and can be here overnight from Albuquerque."

Commissioners approved the renewal of the APIC contract.

The last item in the agenda was a budget adjustment request. Placencio listed the items, which included a wildfire reduction grant, an off-highway vehicle for law enforcement, and a Tyler Financial System rebuild.

Commissioners approved the BAR.

Commissioners went into executive session, but took no action following the closed meeting.