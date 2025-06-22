Grant County Commission held work session April 8, 2025

By Michael LaReaux

The Grant County Commission April 8, 2025 work session began with the Pledge of Allegiance and a salute to the flag of New Mexico. When no citizens came forward to take advantage of the opportunity to address the Commission, the meeting moved on to presentations.

Dan Otero, DBA, of Hidalgo Medical Services, spoke first. He outlined the organization's recent history, speaking about the 2018 grant which enabled HMS to serve the needs of seniors in Hidalgo County. He went on to discuss the Compassion For Seniors program started in 2021, which focused on meeting quality of life needs based on the income level of the seniors being served. Since that time, $130,000 in support was given to 222 seniors. According to Dr. Otero, this support came in the form of direct assistance, such as replacing water heaters, repairing cars, paying utility bills, and providing transportation to the Mayo Clinic for medical care. The funding which enabled this assistance has come to an end. HMS responded quickly, and most seniors remained happy with the services they received. According to a recent survey, 92 percent were satisfied with the service, and 94 percent of the employees were satisfied with their employment. Ten of the thirteen employees rated themselves either connected or very connected to the company's mission.

Otero prefaced the next part of his presentation by noting his organization's robust relationship with local governments. "After 8 years, we have maintained a strong relationship with each local government and with New Mexico AAA." He then revealed a funding shortfall of $275,738, a figure which could impact the organization's ability to continue providing services.

"We have not been successful in acquiring funds," he added, citing the unsustainable trajectory that such shortfalls create. In light of this, Otero and HMS have begun working with Cabinet Secretary Emily Kaltenbach in an effort to return responsibility for providing services back to the State, specifically in those locations which have not received adequate funding from their local governments. He noted that Silver City has provided funds and therefore will continue to operate normally. The Mining District, on the other hand, has never contributed any funds, and area seniors, as well as the employees that provide services, will inevitably suffer as a result. As many as 450 seniors will be notified of these changes. Dr. Otero offered a candid assessment of the situation, admitting that the shortfall "puts us in a very difficult situation." He was, however, hopeful that by working with the County Commission and local governments, a solution was possible that would enable HMS to continue its work.

Questioning from the commissioners revealed that the annual operating cost for HMS was $1.4 million. District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce pushed back on the notion that Grant County did not provide any money. The issue, as he saw it, was that the county is obligated to follow procedure in such matters, and that the County must be provided with an invoice before they could release funds. Otero agreed to provide an invoice.

Chief Behavior Health Officer Dr. Teresa Arizaga spoke next. She provided the Commission with an update on substance misuse services, claiming the organization's focus was on mobile crisis response and the expansion of services through federal grants. Arizaga updated the Commission on the organization's efforts to improve their staffing, noting that one new support worker had been hired, with interviews ongoing to fill open positions. In addition, HMS has selected a new candidate for Director, a position which as been open since the previous Director retired.

She then provided an overview of their service record for the previous month. According to the graph she provided, HMS served a total of 137 unique patients and completed 338 appointments. MAT (medically assisted treatment) services saw 18 unique patients in a total of 21 completed appointments. The new MAT coordinator is also certified in peer support and is "really excited to be working with patients." The new MAT coordinator will work in collaboration with the Detention Center and will be a valuable asset in helping HMS with patient retention and with the welcoming of new patients.

The Commission had no questions for Arizaga, and she yielded the podium to Emma McKinley, the Grant County Community Health Council Coordinator. McKinley was recently hired, and as she described it, has "hit the ground running." In meetings held in February and March, McKinley worked on planning future senior programming, such as scam prevention and fall prevention. She spoke about planning community health needs assessment surveys and has been in conversation with HMS and Gila Regional Medical Center. As federally qualified health centers these organizations are also required to perform health needs surveys, and McKinley wanted to ensure that she was "making the most of our efforts."

She then described engagement in senior center outreach, citing community service data collection, the 988 crisis line, and medication disposal, as well as working with the District Court in combatting opioid overdose as examples. She mentioned strengthening relationships with community organizations such as the Mimbres Valley Health Action League and the Mimbres Valley Health Fair.

She then discussed some of her onboarding activities, including attending Naloxone training, which will enable her to provide overdose prevention and response training, including the administration of naloxone in the event of an overdose. She also trained with the DEA in cannabis and fentanyl prevention.

She spoke about upcoming health-related events, such as Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month and Child Abuse Awareness Month.

In closing, she reiterated her dedication to the work. "I want to make sure I am exceeding your expectations in this program and prioritizing the thing that our county needs in terms of health and wellness."

During the question period, District 3 Commissioner Nancy Stephens complimented her on the flier McKinley provided, calling it "friendly, enthusiastic and informative."

The Commission then moved on to the next agenda item, which was a discussion on amending Animal Control Ordinance O-16-4.

Stephens described an interaction she had with a constituent during the previous year's campaign. This constituent attended multiple meetings expressing concerns about peafowl in his yard. The ordinance, as it is currently written, is limited to cats and dogs. It does not include peafowl, which meant that nothing could be done about the presence of the birds in his yard.

Stephens argued that including peafowl in the ordinance was a reasonable thing to do. It would do no harm, and the only person who would be inconvenienced by the addition would be the owner of the peafowl. Their size and their propensity to deposit waste have created a nuisance for neighboring property owners.

In addition to the peafowl question, the Commission discussed the fee structure associated with the ordinance. Currently, violations of the ordinance are punishable by a fine of no more than $25, and judges have the discretion to reduce this number even further, imposing fines as small as $!0. The Commission deliberated on increasing the penalty to $150 for a first offense, and $300 for subsequent offenses, in order to make the consequence "meaningful." Ponce expressed gratitude for the discussion, and recommended the Commission discuss changes to the ordinance with the County Attorney.

Ponce mentioned that in addition to the peafowl, more research was required on the question of dangerous dogs-another article in the ordinance that required review.

Stephens brought up a practical consideration regarding the peafowl – namely, what to do with the animals after they are removed. The Humane Society will not take them or is there any government facility capable of housing them.

District 5 Commissioner Thomas Shelley agreed that changes were probably needed, and he expressed a desire to have more time to read through and consider the matter more thoroughly.

With discussion on the Animal Control Ordinance complete, the Commission moved on to receiving county reports.

County Fire Chief Roger Groves spoke first. The first order of business was the budget, which he and his team had been diligently working on in coordination with the Finance Department. In addition, the department continued with annual inspections, done to ensure the serviceability and readiness of emergency equipment. In conjunction with the airport manager, the department worked on bringing its newly acquired apparatus into service at the airport.

Groves discussed the completion of PERA (Public Employees Retirement Association) reports, as well as the success of the county's chipper program. "I think everyone that's wanting it has been able to use it with a little delay due to it being rented out."

A VFD (volunteer fire department) open house in White Signal provided tips to attendees on defensible space and fire department response.

A countrywide training on water shuttling involved all volunteer fire departments. The training provided the departments with the opportunity to practice operating effectively in locations where hydrants are unavailable.

Annual SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus) service testing for all departments found that all the equipment remained serviceable.

There were no new applicants at any department in March.

Groves then turned to the subject of fire restrictions. The county's drought situation remained dire, and Groves declared that because of severe and extreme drought "we are at a state of fire emergency."

Ponce asked about dispatch protocol for fire departments where there are fires in certain parts of the county where responsibility might be unclear. Groves responded. "We are working on our mutual and automatic aid which would cover that." A glitch with the Silver City boundary has been resolved and as a result, the department continues to operate on the automatic aid plan that has been in place since 2011.

District 2 Commissioner Eloy Medina asked if the department would be instituting patrols to help mitigate the risk of wildfire. Groves responded that there were no immediate plans for patrols, but if conditions did not improve, patrols would likely be instituted in the near future. In addition, fire restrictions would be posted to the county website, social media sites such as Facebook, in newspapers, and on the radio.

Shelley expressed concerns about disabled vehicles stored on properties, and the possible fire danger posed by fluids such as motor oil.

Residents circumvent vehicle ordinances by obtaining a business license and putting up a fence. Nevertheless, the fire danger posed by these vehicles remains. To counter this, the Commission considered changes to the ordinance that would require safety inspections.

Joseph Andazola, Administrator of the Grant County Detention Center, reported on the Center's status. The center had one opening for a new officer and four new officers in training. The committee selected a candidate for the open position and was in the process of making an offer. In addition, the Center's staff prepared for a mock audit and walkthrough of the facility.

The population at the Detention Center remained at 87, with an average daily population of 89.

The RISE program for March saw 31 participants, with 12 in the facility and 19 in the community. RISE funding ends in June, and the request for new funding would be due on April 25. Training for the SUCCEED learning collaboration within the RISE program was slated for April 21-25.

The shower project would require the transfer of inmates, which was slated for May. There would be a turnaround of 5-6 days per area to complete the project.

Following Andazola's report, Scot Fuller took the podium to offer reports for Emergency Management and Code Enforcement. There was no work back from the federal government concerning the Hazard Mitigation plan, which was positive, as it likely meant that all was proceeding smoothly. The Wildfire Protection plan RFP (request for proposal) had been put out to bid, and Fuller expected to have a contractor by the end of May.

In addition to the Wildfire Protection Plan, Fuller also set a goal to have the generator project written up and sent to the state by the first week in May. As part of the Wildfire Risk Reduction Plan, radio and social media ads, as well as print literature distributed throughout the county's municipalities would help disseminate important information about wildfires. Fuller also discussed working with the Dam Safety Burau and the Gila Valley Watershed District on the subject of dam safety.

Stephens asked about funding for backup power for the convention center. Fuller had applied for the funds, agreeing that it is "important to have a place where people can go that has power in an emergency."

Fuller then moved on to an update on code enforcement. A streamlined process has made code enforcement flow a little better. There were 21 outstanding cases, and finding correct addresses posted additional challenges in the effort to resolve them. A fire broke out on two Mimbres properties, but thanks to the swift arrival of fire crews, the fire was extinguished in short order. The presence of stored oil on the property prompted the department to report the incident to the state, but the situation did not require immediate attention, as oil is classified as solid, rather than hazardous waste.

Stephens asked about progress in improving communication for court dates. Fuller agreed, stating that things were "going better." District 4 Commissioner Eddie Flores added his appreciation for Fuller. "I want to commend you and the enforcement officer for working hard. I know it's tough dealing with property owners…It is being noticed. And I think it's being noticed by the county residents as well."

IT Director Adam Baca delivered the next report. The virtualization project neared completion, with only two servers left to migrate. Because they are database servers that often receive multiple simultaneous requests, migrating them to the virtual environment must be done with added care, and the delicate nature of the migration made it necessary to postpone the operation. For the financial rebuild project, a Tyler Technologies representative was onsite to offer assistance.

The updated applicant tracking solution went live on the website, enabling job applicants to set up a profile and upload a resume that will remain on the site so that applicants will not have to repeat the process if they apply for other jobs.

The department continued to work on upgrades to the conference center, including the network devices that run the site, wireless access points, and updated security cameras. "You won't see major changes," Baca said, "but it will definitely help in terms of managing the site."

Additionally, the IT department worked on implementing device policy particularly mitigating the risk of viruses during the use of USB devices such as flash drives. Baca and his team have also stayed on top of the day-to-day work, handling tickets as they come in.

Planning and Capital Projects Director Joseph Holguin reported. Crews completed work on Upper Mimbres Volunteer Fire Department underground storage tanks. The tanks have been installed. Once concrete is set, the tanks will be ready for use.

The North Hurley project required a time extension because of utility issues. Sewage, water, and gas lines made excavating the site particularly challenging. Crews expect to place pavement in May and reach one hundred percent completion in June.

In answer to question posed by Stephens, Holguin discussed the Public Safety building moving past the schematics phase, and into Construction Drawings.

Public Works Director Jason Lockettt provided the final report. He began by discussing the airport inspection. Because Grant County Airport is held to the same standard as all commercial airports, the site must stand for an annual Part 139 inspection April 13 through 19. "This inspection reviews all aspects of our operation including airfield training, records, and the ARFF (Aerial Rescue and Fire Fighting) program."

Wagner Equipment trained the airfield staff on the backhoe attachment for the skid steer.

Roger Groves and Loren Gonzales will travel to Dallas to take part in the annual live fire recertification training. In addition, Loren Gonzales completed EMT Basic certification in March.

The tanker base received two aerial resources – a type one helicopter and a type 3 helicopter, and two single air tankers are expected by mid-April for fire-fighting purposes.

Lockettt then moved on to Facilities Maintenance. The crews commenced resurfacing the front of the Administration Building. Lockettt expected that work to be done within two weeks. Crews prepared the Cliff Park baseball field for the beginning of the Little League season, adding sand, filling in holes, and dealing with the gopher problem.

Crews continue to work on painting the Detention Center and have completed the installation of flooring in the Conference Center. In addition, the Conference Center flushable urinal upgrade is nearly finished, with only some minor sheet rock work left to be done. Cosmetic improvements, such as the addition of rock accents in the hallway to tie in with the newly installed floors, will elevate the appearance of the Center. As Lockett described it, the improvements give the building a "general facelift and a nice overall look."

Along with the resurfacing in the front, crews will soon begin creating an employee designated outdoor space in the back, with work beginning as soon as other projects are completed.

Additional projects included painting the front office at the Detention Center and the interior of the Bataan Pavilion.

Fleet Maintenance saw 16 oil changes, 1 transmission service, 1 cutting edge replacement, 6 tire repair or replacements, 2 brake jobs, and 1 battery replacement. Toby Rascon and his crew continue to do a remarkable job maintaining the county's vehicle fleet.

Lockett then moved on to the Road Department, which has "consistently been maintaining all county roads as well as addressing complaints." Dry conditions have impacted operations, limiting the road crews to assisting with current projects. Crews hauled 700 tons of material to Royal John Road to complete work there. In some places, the roads are worn to the bedrock. Adding material makes the roads safer and reduces wear and tear on both equipment and vehicles.

A recent windstorm prompted a cleanup effort, which began in earnest after PNM cut power to the area, making it safe for crews to cut away and remove the fallen trees. Other road projects included Fort Bayard Road in the vicinity of the Crumley place. Leftover money allowed the Road Department to take on additional projects, such as adding new material to Camino De Viento, though that project is currently in the queue pending completion of other work.

After Lockett's report, County Manager Charlene Webb provided the Commission with an agenda review.

The first item was a call for public hearings on the recently imposed fireworks restrictions, as required by local statute. Webb discussed scheduling a hearing to afford county residents the opportunity to express their concerns and opinions regarding the County's proclamation. Since the last meeting, the area of extreme drought had expanded, reinforcing the necessity of the restrictions.

Other items on the agenda included the recognition of National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, celebrating the work of dispatchers and emergency call center operators and the recognition of Fair Housing Month. The agenda allowed time to discuss The Continental Divide Trail 10th Celebration slated for later in the month.

State Rep. Luis Terrazas and State Sen. Gabriel Ramos would provide an update to the Commission on the legislative session.

Gila Regional Medical Center CEO Robert Whitaker would provide a report.

The Commission would discuss the appropriation of new lifts for the fleet department, citing employee safety concerns with the current equipment.



The Commission would then discuss the approval of the Detention Center's annual report. Aside from a single broken window in the attorney visitation area, the inspection found no deficiencies.



The Commission would then discuss a reconciliation of the asset disposal list.



Resolutions to be considered include R2524 ,an application for LED lighting conversion at the airport;

R 2526 an application to the FAA for the construction portion of terminal parking lot improvements; and

R 2527 – A resolution concerning Ridge Road improvements.

The Commission then moved on to Commissioner Reports

Flores had nothing to present.

Stephens raised the issue of heat risk. "How can we collaborate to encourage people to have a place to cool off and rehydrate?" She brought up the Big Brothers/Big Sisters Golf Tournament, and the grand opening of the Silver Regional Sexual Assault Support Services location on College Avenue.

Shelley expressed gratitude for the Code Enforcement's actions, citing the issue as a key concern for people in the community.

Medina had no report for the Commission.

Ponce brought up the timeline for budget discussion and asked about the number of meetings that would be devoted to the issue. Stephens described the budget as a moral document, "where you show your values and your priorities."

As a final thought, Ponce discussed the misgivings some citizens have with Executive Sessions. While some things must be discussed behind closed doors, any action taken will be done in front of the public. "The biggest thing is the law," he said. "We have to follow the Open Meetings Act. We were elected to do some of these things behind closed doors, and I hope that the public does have the confidence in us that we are doing what's right behind the closed doors…those are some of the things that you elect us for, to be your voice in there. Unfortunately, some of the things we do back there can't be made public."

He then went on to celebrate the diligence and hard work of the county's public employees. "You ought to be proud of your county staff…I really do appreciate you guys and what you're doing for this county."

The Commission then moved to Executive Session.