Grant County Commission holds work session, May 6, 2025

By Michael LaReaux

The Grant County Commission opened their May 6 work session with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a salute to the state flag. Following an approval of the session agenda, Chairman Chris Ponce opened the floor for public comment.

Former District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards took the podium to address the Commission. She quipped about it feeling different to stand on the other side of the microphone and then spoke at length about the controversy surrounding HMS and the possible interruption of services for the county's senior citizens. She asked that the HMS board "take the county's questions seriously for the good of the community." Edwards pointed out that HMS is a federally qualified health center primarily funded by public money, just as the County Commission is, and like the Commission, the HMS board should be accountable to the public. HMS and the county should have a mutually beneficial strategic partnership, where HMS provides healthcare services, and the county provides amenities and infrastructure that allows HMS to attract and retain talented healthcare professionals.

Edwards asked several pointed questions regarding HMS. Why did the Chief Medical Officer and the Chief Mental Health Officer resign? Why is the turnover so high? Why did HMS lose $340,000 on senior services? What is the status of 14-day care at Tu Casa? Why haven't crisis services been implemented? Since HMS services are absolutely vital to the health and wellbeing of county residents, is HMS organizationally capable of delivering these services, and if not, why not? Edwards expressed skepticism that the county had $100,000 in unspent funds to pick up critical programs. "Why is this happening, and what can we do to fix it?"

No other speakers offered public comment, and so the Commission turned the time over to Joseph Holguin, Director of the Planning and Capital Projects department, for an update on the courthouse construction project. He introduced Tom Wilbur and Robert Calvani, of the architectural firm NCA, to present an overview of the project, which would involve either an extensive renovation of the existing courthouse building or the construction of an entirely new facility.

The first option would be to renovate the first two levels of the existing courthouse building with an addition. The second option would require the construction of an entirely new building on the site of the existing old jail. NCA expects to complete plans and estimates for both schemes by September, with a presentation in October.

Tom Wilbur outlined the specifics of the first scheme. The renovation would encompass 14,000 square feet of the original courthouse building, along with a 4,000-square-foot addition. The main concern for both designs was separation of circulation. A courthouse must ensure that the work of the court gets done while also ensuring the safety and security of the three primary groups that use the building: the inmates, the courthouse staff, and the public. According to Wilbur, the current building is a great building, but its layout and historic significance make creating that separation much more challenging. Nevertheless, the Wilbur's firm believes it can be done. The renovation scheme involves creating a dedicated entrance for inmates, another for the public, and a third for the staff, who would also have a secured parking lot. New toilets would satisfy ADA requirements. The hearing rooms would be shifted to the left side of the building so that inmates could be brought to the rooms through a secure corridor, thus avoiding the possibility of inmates coming into contact with members of the public.

The building's structure, including the placement of the windows, makes renovating the building a difficult challenge. The building is a historical landmark, which means that making significant changes to columns and windows is out of the question.

On the second floor the inmate holding area would contain two large group holding cells and two smaller holding cells, a detention toilet, guard facilities, and a dedicated elevator. The attorney visitation areas, accessible from the public side of the building, would be left as they are. The rest of the floor would be used for judges' chambers, a deliberation room, an evidence chamber, and two large district courtrooms.

The second scheme calls for a new district courthouse, built on the site of the former existing jail building, would be free of many of the limitations posed by the current courthouse, as the architects would be able to start from a blank slate and design the building any way they chose. A new building would have no ADA issues, no obstacles related to the building's history, and no issues with structure. With a new building, the staff, inmates, and the public could be effectively separated, allowing for a more effective, efficient, and secure courthouse. The new construction would be a campus rather than a single building, tied together with a public plaza.

The designers have the opportunity to leverage the proposed site to build a sally port underneath the first level. Inmates would enter the facility through a basement level. From there, they would proceed through a secure corridor to a dedicated inmate elevator. In this design, all inmate circulation through the building would be vertical, eliminating any chance of contact between inmates and the public.

The second level of the new build would feature a centralized inmate area located between the two hearing rooms. The build, according to Wilbur, would respect the original building, but also create a courthouse that has its own identity. A stone veneer that mimics the look of local stone would help the courthouse blend in. A brick with a similar look to the existing courthouse would pay homage to the original building. This material would cost more initially but would require less maintenance and last longer.

On the public side, a colonnade would mark the entry point, featuring brick veneer with stone veneer accents. A metal roof would give the building a Silver City feel.

With the presentation concluded, the architects fielded questions from the Commission. District 3 Commissioner Nancy Stephens wanted more information about the projected cost of the schemes, how the existing courthouse would be used if the Commission chose to build a new facility, and what would happen to the old detention facility if the Commission chose to renovate.

According to Wilbur and Calvani, the cost of each project was part of the scope of their work, and a projected cost estimate would be submitted in the formal presentation. They cautioned that a renovation might not be significantly cheaper than a new build. It's true that a renovation would not incur as much cost when it came to foundation and structure, but other considerations could push the cost up. The business of the court must be completed, which means that any renovations would have to accommodate the court's continued operation. That would mean either relocating the court to temporary facilities or arranging contractors around the court's schedule. Either possibility would drive up the cost of renovations. While Wilbur and Calvani could not provide a definitive cost, they offered $800 a square foot as a "best guess."

The drawings that they would present to the Commission would include architectural, structural, mechanical, and electrical information, and those drawings would be submitted to outside estimators to determine the project's cost. As Calvani noted, "What architects do a lot is make tools, and the tools are the drawings so that you can make a logical and rational decision." While the court would undoubtedly function better in a new facility, the sentimental value of the existing courthouse is a factor that must be considered as well.

Following their remarks, Ponce responded. "Because of the historic value, we can't change it. Well, I'm glad you can't. That building to me, I was born and raised here, that is Grant County." He also expressed concern about how a whether a metal roof would clash with the aesthetics of the old courthouse.

Ponce followed his statements with a question. He asked about the number of jury trials and civil trials that are actually held in Grant County, and about whether or not representatives from the Detention Center were involved in the planning. He then reiterated his admiration for the existing courthouse, declaring "As long as I am Commissioner, that building keeps its historic value and the outside appearance stays the way it is."

????A new speaker who never identified himself, took the stand to answer Ponce's questions. According to him, information about the court would be made available to the County Manager. He also pointed out that the third floor of the courthouse is currently occupied, and that the Silver City Magistrate Court was held in a facility north of the building, which meant that there were tenants available to take over the existing courthouse should the Commission choose to build a new facility.

District 5 Commissioner Thomas Shelley asked about the proposed site for the new courthouse. He learned that the building that currently occupies the land is vacant.

[Editor's Note: The proposed site for a new courthouse is currently occupied by the former jail, which would need to be demolished.]

The Commission had no further questions for the architects, and the meeting proceeded to Director reports.

Airport Manager Rebekah Wenger spoke first. She updated the Commission on the move to add LED lights for the taxi way and runway. A pre-bid meeting on April 30th attracted four contractors, which was an unusually high turnout. Bids for the project would be due by the 15th of May.

Fire Chief Roger Groves and airport Tech Lauren Gonzales missed a crucial training in Dallas when an accident on -10 closed the highway and prevented them from making their flight. Wenger assured the Commission that she would work to reschedule the training, which had to be done within the month.

An FAA inspection, conducted from the 15th to the 17th of April, resulted in no discrepancies. The inspection involved day inspections, night inspections, and a close review of records and training. The inspection is an annual federal requirement.

When Shelley asked how common it was to have zero discrepancies, Wenger said it had happened only once in the eight years she'd worked at the airport.

Emergency Management Director Scot Fuller spoke next. The Hazard Mitigation Plan won state approval with only minor corrections and revisions, and it would be going to FEMA for final approval. Similarly, the generator project was also on its way to being finalized, after which it would be put out for bid. A FEMA technical review of the fire station generator and solar generator project was ongoing, as administrative changes in the organization slowed down the process. Fuller expected the completed review before the end of the month. The FCC approved the license for additional communications equipment in Glennwood, which would help eliminate dead spots in the system. All that remains is to ensure that the new equipment does not interfere with existing equipment. A grant for a public warning system is under technical review, and Fuller expects an answer before the end of the month.

Shelley was curious about whether the new equipment on BrushyMountain would also benefit law enforcement. Fuller assured him that it would. New communications infrastructure would give all first responders more options to maintain constant communication.

In the area of Code Enforcement, four new citations were issued in April. Six previous citations had pending court dates, while eight cases remained on the queue without a court date set.

With Fuller's report complete, Detention Center Administrator Joe Andazola offered a brief report. According to Andazola, the center is now fully staffed, with five officers still in training. Though an injury not related to the job sidelined one officer, and another embarked on an extended deployment with the National Guard, the center will be fully staffed.

The shower project continues, requiring a significant number of inmates to be relocated to other facilities, which will temporarily reduce the number of inmates at the Center. Andazola plans to use that time to delve deeply into accreditation, reviewing policies and procedures in preparation for a mock audit this summer.

April saw an average of 88 detainees, with a low of 80. Transfers due to the shower project were partially responsible for the drop. The RISE program served 29 people, with 12 in the facility and another 17 in the community. Maintenance workers have cleaned and prepared the showers in the female unit for renovation, and work continues on the laundry project as well. Andazola received a quote for the Male Unit control encloser project, and he will move forward, meeting with Finance, Maintenance, and the county to iron out the details. The Detention Center has already received state funding for the project.

Andazola discussed a training opportunity for the Special Response Team in conjunction with Dona Ana County. The team has trained with Dona Ana previously with good results.

The first week of May was Correctional Officers Week, and the occasion would be marked by a cookout. As Andazola described it, "We want to recognize the difficulty…working 12- to 16-hour shifts and dealing with difficult situations." The event, open to the public, would feature food, games, raffles, and the presentation of the Supervisor of the Year and Staff Officer of the Year awards, both determined by staff votes.

When Andazola completed his report, he fielded questions from the Commission. District 3 Commissioner Nancy Stephens asked for clarification on the logistics of the shower project, specifically whether or not inmates transferred out to complete the project would be returned to the facility once the project was complete. Andazola assured her that they would. The showers would be renovated three pods at a time, with an estimated two to two and a half weeks to complete a set of three pods.

District 4 Commissioner Eddie Flores asked whether or not Andazola had been included in the plans for the new courthouse. Andazola replied that he hadn't yet been consulted. "I would like to make sure that the sally port is large enough for the transport. On a typical Monday we use two transport vans and a chase vehicle to transport six to fifteen inmates to district court." Andazola endorsed the idea of a separate entrance for inmates. The existing courthouse only has one entrance, and staff, detainees, and the public all use the same elevator. While there haven't been any issues, separate entrances will provide additional security for all three groups. As Andazola put it, "It's not only looking for future usage, but the growth of the court schedule and also the safety and security for the detainees, the staff, and the public."

Flores acknowledged that there weren't a large number of jury trials held in Grant County and suggested that Andazola was the right person to answer Ponce's questions about how frequently the courthouse was used for that purpose. He then thanked Andazola for his efforts. "Thank you for getting with Joseph (Holguin, Planning and Capital Projects Director)). You're not just a wealth of knowledge but definitely required to be there and a part of this planning."

With no further questions, the Commission excused Andazola and invited Deputy County Manager Andrea Montoya to offer her report. Her office continued to move forward on the system reconfiguration while also working on the FY 2026 preliminary budget process. Montoya discussed the ongoing configuration of a grant tracking system, which should be live by July.

Auditors would present the results of the 2024 audit at the regular meeting on May 8. Work with department heads and elected officials on the 2026 budgets continued. The county completed its transition over to Western Bank, and the Commissioners would soon be able to sign out new cards, as the county completes its move away from Washington Federal.

Montoya reminded the Commission of key dates. With the start of a new fiscal year, final budget submissions would be due by the first of July. The new Tyler Technolgies reconfiguration would go live with fixed assets and all modules by August.

On-site auditors would arrive in September and complete the audit by November. "No more late audits," she cheerfully announced. In addition to the special projects, Montoya's office continued to manage the county's day-to-day activity.

When Montoya finished her report, Stephens asked about the hiring of a grants administrator, who would use the grant tracking system "to make sure grants are in good progress, and tracking expenditures and such."

Montoya assured her that while a grants administrator would indeed be hired, the grant tracking system was not intended to be used by only one person. "We can all be a part of the system. Any department head who manages grants would have access to the system.

County Manager Charlene Webb reported that the job would be posted as soon as a review of the job description was complete.

Fire Chief Roger Groves was absent, and so the Commission invited IT Director Adam Baca to report on his department. While Baca had a few items to report, he focused on the recent completion of the database migration. All the data collected by the assessors, clerks, and treasurers is stored in a database, which was previously located on local servers. With the steady advance of technology, IT workers could not adequately maintain the servers, as the technology was no longer supported by the manufacturers. As Baca described it, "We're now having the data site to reside on a server infrastructure that will have regular frequent updates provided by Microsoft. Not only for the OS but for the database environment…Microsoft also provides regular constant security updates. Data for three departments that are so public-facing is now residing in a much more up to date environment."

Baca thanked his team and network administrator Robert Hood for his work with Tyler Technologies engineers to move the data. While there are still challenges, the bulk of the work is completed. Baca called the project "One of the larger efforts that we've had to go through lately." With the data now securely housed in an up-to-date server infrastructure, there's no need to worry about extended warranties. The old servers have been shut down, and the only remaining local server is located at the Detention Center.

The Commission had no questions for Baca, and the time was turned over to Planning and Capital Projects Director Joseph Holguin, who reported on some of the projects his team had been working on.

Underground storage tanks at the Mimbres Volunteer Fire Department gives the main station a 40,000 gallon capacity, while the Thunderbird station's tank provides 30,000 gallons. The tanks enable the departments to fill their trucks whenever the need arises. The tanks feature both a hydrant and a dry hydrant so that the water can be accessed under any condition, including a power outage. Holguin complemented Fire Chief Roger Groves and Chief Ed Powers. "The county is very lucky to have those folks," he said.

The North Hurley project would be paved at the end of the week, with full completion by the first week of June.

Holguin offered to answer any question on the new public safety building, citing the large number of moving components involved in the project. Resolutions to spend 2024 Colonias project money would be on the agenda soon. The first step would be contracting with engineers, and once they completed their work, the projects would be put out to bid. The second step would be the Commission's approval to begin construction.

In late April, Holguin presented to the Colonias Board in Las Cruces on Phase 3 of the Arenas Valley project. With that announcement, Holguin finished his report.

District 5 Commissioner Thomas Shelley brought up the concerns of a landowner adjacent to the North Hurley project. That landowner pushed for guardrails along a particular curve in the road. Holguin assured Shelley that a guardrail would be installed, though the elevations that caused the landowner's concern might have been less dangerous than it looked in its unfinished state. Nevertheless, Holguin agreed that guardrails would serve as a good safety measure.

With no further questions, the Commission then heard from Jason Lockett, the Director of Public Works.

Lockett began with a report on the portico resurfacing at the admin building. The work is almost complete, with only a slight color change in the final coat remaining.

Work on the bathrooms at the Cliff baseball field continues. In addition, the construction of six new Corre Camino bus stops is in the planning phase. The bus stops will be located at La Capilla, Spring Street Park, Visitors' Center, the new Rec Center and the Knights of Columbus. The Mimbres senior center will be receiving a new concrete slab thanks to a beautification grant.

Painting at the Detention Center continues, and the department was busy with prep work on the shower project, with an outside company responsible for the actual renovation. Crews continue their work painting the Bataan Park concession bathrooms, as well as the bathrooms in the pavilion there.

The planned facelift of the Conference Center hallway will begin with the purchase of materials. Other future projects include new signage and an employee-designated outdoor space at the Admin building.

At the Detention Center, a laundry room renovation is "still in the works." In addition, the construction of a mock cell door for training purposes is also slated for construction.

The Conference Center now boasts brand new urinals, and the Courthouse main entrance slider doors are now fully operational.

With his report completed, Stephens asked about the availability of Bataan Park for public rental. Lockett replied that the facility is not available for rent in most cases, with the exception of baseball tournaments. "We are working on new policies moving forward to get that in the queue to rent it out again."

County Manager Charlene Webb added that she was exploring possible options for the pavilion building as well.

Lockett moved on to a report on County Fleet maintenance. The maintenance team provided 15 oil changes, an air-conditioning recharge, a blade replacement, three tire repairs, eight tire replacements, three wheel alignments, the replacement of one set of struts, five brake jobs, three battery replacements, two alternator replacements, and the replacement of a faulty window regulator.

In addition, all vehicles in the fleet carry new fuel cards.

Charlene Webb interrupted Lockett's report on the Road Department to announce that the county has hired Mike Rocko to take the reins there. Rocko started the previous week, working closely with Road Department manager Sean Carrasco. Rocko comes in at a challenging time; the department is significantly undermanned with interviews for new equipment operators scheduled for the next couple of weeks. Hiring new staff will allow the Road Department to improve conditions on the roads, which have been made worse by exceptionally dry weather.

Ponce hailed Rocko's hiring. "Mike Rocko is a very good person. Very intelligent, knows a lot about equipment…I'm glad he's a part of our county now."

Shelley asked Webb for clarification on Carrasco's role. Carrasco, in his role as Road Supervisor, would be directly responsible for supervising staff members, while Rocko would be responsible for the department as a whole.

District 2 Commissioner Eloy Medina expressed concern about how the staff was being used. "When we discussed with CAT regarding the new blades, they had a talk about a program where the supervisors would have the ability to monitor the use of equipment. Being down, are they maximizing staff hours off that data they got?"

Webb answered in the affirmative, assuring Medina that supervisors do have the ability to monitor equipment use, including location, miles traveled, and time spend idling. Carrasco has been busy delving into the data to hold staff accountable and produce value for the county.

Ponce expressed his appreciation for the maintenance department's work on the county fleet. "They do save us money. I understand supporting businesses but when you deal with taxpayer money you have to be real careful. I don' know where we get the gas, but when the former Commissioner was here, the Republican, he would talk about getting our gas locally and helping small communities, but I appreciate what you guys are doing."

The Commission then turned to Charlene Webb for a report. She had no formal report, but she did provide an update on the controversy surrounding the county's senior centers. Webb told the Commission that she had a meeting scheduled with state officials. "I've shared with them that your concern is that we cannot have them go without and so they are working very diligently to help us come up with a solution."

Ponce discussed the struggle he had with the figures provided by HMS Director Dan Otero. While HMS maintains that their 501c3 status insulates them from being compelled to disclose information, Ponce believes otherwise. "Any time you accept state or federal taxpayer money opens you up to…yes, you do need to tell us what is going on." Despite a $400,000 payroll, as Ponce described, "Our senior centers are struggling…It doesn't sit well with me…At the end of the day, somebody owes us some answers…there has to be something else going on with this, and we need to look at it."

With Ponce's remarks concluded, Charlene Webb reviewed the May 8 regular meeting agenda. The Commission would revisit the fireworks restrictions put in place because of the county's extreme drought conditions. According to Webb, recent rainfall was insufficient to warrant lifting the moratorium, and she recommended keeping the restrictions in place

The next agenda item, put in place by Medina, called for proclamations on National Emergency Medical Services Week, National Nurses Week, and National Hospital Week, to highlight the fine work done every day at Gila Regional Medical Center. "It's just recognition for the three services provided by Gila Regional. I think they deserve that recognition," Medina explained.

Auditors would present the results of the 2024 audit, and Robert Whittaker, of Gila Regional Medical Center, would also offer a report.

Kim Dominguez, Director of Public Transportation, took the podium to discuss the purchase of three new buses. Currently the bus fleet suffers from age and extensive use. Two buses have over 200,000 miles and inoperable wheelchair lifts. A third bus has 192,000 miles and a "plethora of electrical issues" that prevent doors from opening, ramps from deploying, and the transmission from shifting out of park. Additionally, new vehicles would replace a 2004 Chevy Cavalier and a Dodge minivan that have reached the end of their useable lifespan. Corre Caminos would purchase the new vehicles from Model One, formerly known as Creative Bus Sales, in Albuquerque. The purchases would piggyback on an Oklahoma state price contract. Challenges with New Mexico DOT have caused delays in negotiating a new contract, but Corre Caminos was able to take advantage of the Oklahoma contract to make the purchase.

Grant money has been earmarked to procure the buses, but since the grant falls under the purview of the County Manager, the Commission must vote to authorize the purchase. Shelley asked for clarification on whether the money would come from the current budget or the FY 2026 budget beginning in July. Since Corre Caminos operates with federal grant money, they operate on the federal fiscal year, which ends in September, and so the transaction still falls within the current year's budget. The action to approve the purchase would be taken at the May 8 regular meeting.

Stephens inquired about any efforts that might have been taken to ensure the buses were fuel efficient. While Corre Caminos did explore alternatives such as electric and propane, they determined that the technology is not sufficiently advanced to meet current needs. In addition, high repair costs and the lack of local repair facilities render any plan to operate such vehicles unfeasible. Stephens thanked Dominguez for taking the time to at least explore the possibility.

The next item on the agenda was a motion to approve the transfer of a van to Fort Bayard Medical Center to provide transportation services for veterans. Originally, the county received funding for the van to provide transportation services for veterans, but no staff was available to operate the van. It was then transferred to the district attorney's office for the same purpose.

Webb believes that donating the van to Fort Bayard is a "very suitable use for that van." It's a government-to-government transfer that will enable Fort Bayard to serve the 40 veterans in their care and assist them in getting where they need to go. The van is in pristine condition with approximately 500 miles on the speedometer.

Shelley asked about whether Grant County veterans were utilizing the services provided to get to their appointments "A couple called me and asked for rides, and they are unfamiliar with programs," he said. While Corre Caminos is considered public transit, they are willing to operate on appointment when staff is available.

Stephens reminded the Commision that they should "remember and hold accountable the managed care organizations, because if they have Medicaid, they are entitled to transportation services."

Ponce suggested that such information should be made available to the public through an advertising campaign and suggested that the Heath Council would be the most likely candidate to head up such a venture.

Andrea Montoya would be next on the agenda, reviewing the first draft of the preliminary FY2026 budget. To make this easier on the Commissioners, Montoya offered to give additional training on the new budget software to anyone who required it.

Stephens asked for guidance on how to go through the document, and what to consider while doing so.

Montoya went through the spreadsheet for the Commission, instructing them on the significance of the four main funds – county, roads, corrections, and airport. She noted to the Commissioners that by Thursday, May 10, they would have "the full picture of everything" when the spreadsheet was entirely filled.

Ponce expressed some consternation about the prospect of working with the new budget software. "I'm more of a paper kind of guy…I'm eating my words. I said 'What does it matter if we understand a lot of the systems that they use? It's for them,' but now I'm saying it's a great system for you guys, but I'm learning it, and I have a couple days to decide."

Webb assured the Commission that there would be no budget vote on Thursday. That vote would happen at the end of May. At that time, the Commission would have access to the beginning cash balances for FY 2026 rather than an estimate. With definite numbers, the Commission would vote on the preliminary budget. Between then and July, they could still make changes before voting on the final budget. According to Webb, ClearGov, the new budgeting software, consolidates all the financial information in once place, giving officials the opportunity to go through the entire budget one line item at a time, so that they can "see exactly what is rolled up in those figures."

Next on the agenda would be the consideration of a new mutual aid agreement between Grant and Luna County. The language of the agreement would be identical to Grant's agreement with Sierra County, but without provisions for EMS.

A budget adjustment request would cover the $80,000 matching funds required for Corre Caminos. Another adjustment concerned a $15,298.67 outlay for a new stove at the Mimbres senior center. Another adjustment would reflect a grant for taxiway and runway construction at the airport.

The final item on the agenda would be a vote to accept the findings of the 2024 audit.

Stephens offered the sole Commissioner's report. She spoke about meeting with Charlene Webb on the subject of animal control. HB 113, an animal welfare act passed by the state legislature, had been signed into law. The result for Grant County would be increased funding opportunities for municipalities and animal shelters to improve services and support spay and neuter programs. In response to constituent concerns about the low penalties for animal offenses and the movement to include peafowl as a pet, Stephens would be submitting changes to county animal control ordinances to the county attorney for review.

Citizens in the Wind Canyon area continue to experience flat tires because of metal debris on the roadway. Stephens expressed a hope that there was a magnetic device that would effectively clear metal debris from the roadway. Unfortunately, drivers on the Camino de Viento will not be on the next budget.

Stephens expressed grave concern with the difficulties at HMS. Two prominent leaders at the organization have left. Echoing the sentiments of Alicia Edwards, she asked "How can we use our roles as Commissioners to help identify the problem for the turnover and the problems with service provision, and what can we do about it? So, I think a conversation with the board is in order to try to identify those answers."

Medina asked for a moment of time to ask about raises for non-union county employees. He also expressed concern with the cost of a county manager, and how that cost is increasing. New county managers are routinely coming in at $160,000 to $170,000 without any experience. Medina asked to have the issue placed in a discussion about the preliminary budget.

Ponce spoke about a letter supporting a federal direct spending grant to continue construction of the New Mexico Center of Excellence for Early Childhood Education. He asked the rest of the board if they supported him sending that letter. The other members readily agreed.

Ponce echoed the sentiments of Stephens when she spoke about the problems surrounding HMS. He supported having a public conversation about the problem. "I'm not real happy at the moment with where our Senior Centers are going… I'd really like you guys to sincerely think about what actions we can take and move on from there to support our seniors and not only that, support our community."

With no further input from his fellow Commissioners, Ponce adjourned the meeting.