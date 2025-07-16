Grant County Commission regular meeting April 24, 2025

By Michael LaReaux

After the Pledge of Allegiance and a salute to the state flag, the Grant County Commission at its April 24, 2025 regular meeting opened the floor for public comment.

Jane Tucker, a resident of Grant County, took the podium to express her concerns about the recently passed moratorium on fireworks. It was her understanding that ground-based fireworks were legal, but projectile fireworks were not. During her nine years in Grant County, Tucker had often witnessed members of the community using such fireworks to celebrate holidays such as New Year's Eve, Cinco de Mayo, and the 4th of July. Her main concern was the manner in which the moratorium would be enforced. She suggested that any violations of the ordinance be punished with what she described as "a healthy fine," even suggesting an amount of $1,000. She also suggested that the County make sure all the residents know who they should call if they witnessed anyone using illegal fireworks. With the arid conditions continuing to get worse, Tucker expressed her support for banning all fireworks, suggesting that citizens simply rely on the city's fireworks display, which as she described it, was "contained and controlled." She finished her remarks with an anecdote about a trampoline set on fire with illegal fireworks, illustrating how users of illegal fireworks do not care about the consequences of their actions.

David Barton addressed the Commission next. He praised the Sheriff's Office and the commission for their efforts to rein in the speeding on Lance Drive before offering a proposal for a new road. He called the project Camino Serna. The new road would take ¾ of a mile of hard-packed dirt and gravel and improve it into a road that would allow first responders an additional route to the neighborhoods served by Lance Drive, which currently offers the only route in or out of the area. He cited the fires of 2011 as evidence that such a route is necessary. "There are several slabs in the neighborhood to prove what could happen." Furthermore, the new road would alleviate some of the traffic on Lance Drive.

Following Barton's remarks, Chelsea Cooper, Executive Director of Silver Regional Sexual Assault Support Services and Child Advocacy Center, took to the podium. She reminded the Commission that April was Sexual Assault Awareness and Child Abuse Awareness Month. Cooper went on to discuss the Human Trafficking Conference her organization hosted a few days prior. The Conference, funded through the New Mexico GROW fund and sponsored by Rep. Luis Terrazas, featured expert speakers from across the nation, including former Indian Health Services Director Rosalyn Tso. The conference was a resounding success. "We have had nothing but positive feedback on our conference with the aim of making it even bigger next year," Cooper proclaimed. She presented the Community Partner Award to the Grant County Sherriff's Office and the Community Professional Award to Detective Randy Orozco

"Law enforcement officers don't get enough recognition. Sometimes law enforcement officers get blamed for outcomes outside of their control. Children brought to the center are not just victims of a crime, but they are a reminder of our own children – a reminder that there are children who don't have parents, and we are their support system."

According to Cooper, the organization is working toward accreditation, which means adhering to a nationally established protocol for trauma-informed services. "We create a safe space for kids where they are comfortable telling their story and their truth. Thank you for all your support."

Despite running over her allotted time, Cooper then officially presented Orozco and Villanueva with their awards.

The Deputy County Assessor Raul Turrieta followed Cooper. His remarks were directed more toward the public than to the Commission. He urged residents to review their property's valuation form, calling it one of the "Most important documents you will receive." Property owners have thirty days dispute their property's valuation, and the deadline or 2025 is May 1st. Qualified homeowners can take advantage of various programs that could reduce their valuation, including the Head of Household exemption, the Veteran's Exemption, and other exemptions for disabled persons and senior citizens. The Deputy Assessor invited residents to come and talk with him if they believe their valuations are not accurate. Anyone who disputes their valuation can file a protest form to explain why they believe their valuation should be adjusted.

Joseph Andazola, director of the Grant County Detention Center, took the stand while the Commission passed a proclamation naming May 4 to May 10 National Correctional Officers Week in Grant County. He accounced a picnic would take place to recognize Grant County's corrections officers and honor their achievements.

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce, along with District 2 Commissioner Eloy Medina, District 3 Commissioner Nancy Stephens, District 4 Commissioner Eddie Flores and District 5 Commissioner Thomas Shelley, joined Andazola on the floor for a photo op. Together they held up the proclamation, after which Ponce congratulated Andazola for his good work. "I appreciate what you guys have done with the jail," he said.

The next to speak was county bond counsel Luis Carasco. The Supplemental Securities Act requires the County Manager to report in an open meeting that the parameters of a municipal bond are met, and Carasco's appearance at the public meeting served that end. The bond in question raised $2.5 million dollars, which was equal to the maximum authorized for the bond. The bonds will mature on September 1st of each year, beginning in the present year, and fully mature in 2044. True interest on the bonds came to 3.0182 percent, which is less than the six percent maximum. The bonds will be purchased by the New Mexico Finance Authority, to be secured through ad valorem property taxes, which are taxes based on the value of the item being taxed. The bond places no limit on the rate or amount of taxes collected for this purpose. The bonds are subject to redemption ten years after the closing date, with funds derived from any lawful source.

According to Shelley, the bonds are structured in such a manner that property taxes will not be increased to pay for them. County Manager Charlene Webb concurred. "We stay within the capacity we have so taxes aren't raised. We structure the bonds in a way that does not raise taxes."

The Commission then turned its attention to elected official reports. The county clerk and the treasurer had nothing to report. Sheriff Villanueva once again thanked his staff for their tireless efforts. He apologized that Chelsea Cooper's impromptu awards ceremony was not placed on the agenda, and then once again praised his officers for their work. "Thank you to Chelsea and her staff. They are a great asset to our community and our children." In closing, Villanueva reminded citizens that the proper way to report the use of illegal fireworks was through the central dispatch non-emergency number. With the Independence Day holiday growing closer, the Sherriff's Office would be working in close conjunction with the Fire Department to ensure that the moratorium on fireworks was properly enforced.

The consent agenda for March passed without opposition. Ponce pointed out that indigent healthcare claims saw a significant decline.

Following the consent agenda, the Commission moved on to the preliminary budget hearing. Ponce stressed to his department heads the importance of informing the Commission about their budgets. What he and the other Commissioners wanted to hear went beyond financial requirements. Rather, Ponce wanted to know how these figures translated into "substantive, tangible benefits for the citizens of Grant County."

Jason Lockett, Public Works director, spoke first. Lockett requested a ten-fold increase in the equipment maintenance and repair budget, from $3500 to $35,000. The increase would pay for ten new security cameras at the road department building. The existing cameras are reaching the end of their usable lifespan and suffer from poor resolution. New cameras would help keep the yard safe and secure. In addition, Lockett also requested $139,000 to continue resurfacing Bill Evans Road, and an additional $22,500 for daily work. According to Lockett, the increases in budget are necessary because the cost of materials has risen sharply over the last few years, and some roads require extensive rehabilitation. To clear all the deferred maintenance on bridges, culverts, and cattle guards, Lockett requested an allocation of $50,000. In order to replace aging trucks in the road maintenance fleet, Locket requested $552,000. This money would replace an aging utility bed, as well as purchase a number of newer vehicles. To effectively clear brush from roadsides, maintain rights-of-way, and assist with road maintenance, Lockett requested $118,000 for a mini-excavator fitted with a mulching head. To add efficiency to operations that require hauling large amounts of material, Lockett requested a bottom dump trailer, which hauls 2-3 times more than a conventional dump truck. He also requested the purchase of a 50-ton hydraulic ramp transport trailer, as the existing trailer is 27 years old and has reached the end of its useful lifespan. These pieces of equipment would cost approximately $140,000.

An increase in the professional services budget, from $3,000 to $60,000, would fund engineers, whose work is necessary in creating shovel-ready projects. This money could also be used for surveying. Another $45,000 would fund the repair or replacement of damaged or out-of-date signs in the county. Many signs have visible damage from gunshots, and many others do not meet county standard for road signs. An additional $20,000 would enable the county to maintain a stock of signs that would allow for prompt replacement if a sign is damaged or stolen.

Stephens asked about whether the requested budget increase would include repairs on roads in Wynn Canyon, and how projects like Wynn Canyon and the project on Lance Drive, proposed during the public input session, would factor into the budget. Lockett answered that "The material would help out with Wynn Canyon. The material we use now and the water truck would definitely help us out…make our daily work go a lot further so we can get more stuff done out there."

Ponce suggested that the Lance Drive project would be extensive and might qualify as a Colonias project. Webb interjected that, while the Lance Drive project might be important, bridge repairs held a much higher priority.

Ponce then invited Fire Chief Roger Groves to discuss his budget needs before others reminded him that Lockett presided over several departments.

The Commission heard budget requests from the newly created Fleet Maintenance Department, also reported by Lockett. The burgeoning department currently has no training budget, and Lockett sought to remedy that with a $1500 request, followed by a $1,000 clothing budget that would cover coveralls and safety vests. A capital outlay request of $283,000 dollars would be used to purchase two vehicles: 1 Ford F550 mechanic's service truck and a lube service truck. The current lube service truck is out of DOT compliance. In addition to the vest and coverall budget, Lockett requested an additional $2,160 clothing allowance, which would provide the four employees in the department $540 each for the purchase of work clothing.

For the Maintenance Department, Lockett requested the purchase of new office chairs and a portable label maker at a cost of $2,000. He also requested an increase in the training budget, asking for $3,000, citing the rising cost of hotel rooms and more rigorous and diversified training schedule. In capital outlays, Lockett requested $293,000. This money would pay for the purchase of portable welder, a ½-ton facilities truck, a side-by-side UTV for groundskeeping duties at the baseball field and Bataan Memorial Park. Also included in that figure was a new skid steer and a Rake-O-Vac to help maintain areas of artificial turf, as well as a conventional mower. The last $23,000 dollars in the capital outlay would purchase a new sign and lettering for the administration building.

Stephens asked about the existing skid steer. Lockett replied that it was old, and when asked about how long the department had owned it, he identified it as a 1998 model. Ponce asked about the process of maintaining artificial turf, and Lockett described the operation of the Rake-O-Vac, which gathers up loose sand and rubber material from the turf and separates it so that it can be returned to its proper place.

Shelley suggested that the new software might help them prioritize expenditures by examining how current budget requests compare to previous budgets. "If we have a big list of new equipment, it might also be useful to prioritize in case it doesn't fit in the budget this year."

In closing, Lockett presented two final line items. One was a $5,000 non-capital equipment purchase for power tools, such as weed eaters and backpack blowers, which groundskeepers use on an almost daily basis. He also requested $31,000 to be split between fire inspections on the Detention Center's generator and weed control.

When Lockett completed his presentation, Ponce asked about the disposition of the old equipment. "With all the equipment you want to replace, is there an anticipated return for the old equipment being auctioned?"

Market fluctuations made a definitive answer impossible. "Depends on the market," Lockett replied, "Stuff is almost obsolete, not working. I could come up with an anticipated amount…It depends on the market price."

Before moving on to the next department, the Commission briefly discussed the importance of closely examining the budget. Ponce declared, "If anything, this is our biggest responsibility…We don't have a lot of authority in other things, but this one we do and I'd like to see…what we are looking at."

County Fire Chief Roger Groves took to the podium to report on the Fire Department's financial needs. According to Groves, "Our Fire Departments are funded through the state Fire Marhsal's Homeland Security District Fire Protection Fund Distributions, and we haven't received our awards for FY 26 yet, but I can give you some numbers from last year. It will not be lower than that. All indication is that we will all be receiving higher amounts this year."

Last year the department received $2,091,769,000. These funds were distributed to the eight volunteer departments and Grant County Fire Admin. The Chief's operating funds totaled $101,128. Groves intends to operate the department using allocated funds and did not have any additional funding requests. The department successfully obtained a considerable amount of grant money the previous year, and Groves made it clear that such grants are available for any fire department who is willing to apply for them. He strongly encouraged every department to apply for grants every year.

When Chief Groves finished his remarks, Ponce invited Scot Fuller to present the budget requests for the Emergency Management department. Half of Fuller's salary and budget comes from a FEMA grant. He intends to apply for the grant again and expects the process to be fairly routine. "It's usually a pass-through as long as you complete your application correctly."

Fuller's priority was to improve emergency communications throughout the county. "We identified a lot of communications problems in Grant County. We want to make sure we have some money so we can address those," Fuller said.

In addition to money to improve communications, Fuller also pushed for financial preparedness. He urged the Commission to set up a disaster fund account. He cited problems stemming from the flood of 2022, and claimed that, had the accounts been active at the time of the flood, financial management would have been much easier. "If we had funds set up, the money would be easier to track." County Officials had already taken initiative, and the disaster fund accounts Fuller had been pushing for were already up and running, much to Fuller's satisfaction.

Stephens asked Fuller about the uncertain future of federal funding, but Fuller did not anticipate any problems. "It won't affect what we are doing in the county," he said.

Planning and Capital Projects Director Joseph Holguin took the podium, expressing his strong desire to use taxpayer money in a responsible and beneficial manner. According to Holguin, the Planning Department budget would remain flat. Among his top priorities was investing in department assets by providing professional development for staff members. Holguin also discussed upgrading the department's mapping software, which is used for a variety of purposes, including assigning rural addresses. Because the manufacturer will no longer support the current software, the upgrade is unavoidable. Holguin had no other budget requests for the Commission, and he turned the time over to Adam Baca, the director of IT.

Baca anticipated a greater need for office supplies and requested a $400 increase. Equipment and maintenance, which covered computers, printers, and wireless access points overseen by the IT department, would also cost more, and Baca requested $5000 to cover those expenses.

A request for $130,000 would enable the department to migrate from Google Workplace to Microsoft 365. The move would ensure placing everyone on the same platform, eliminating the problems that arise when attempting to communicate over multiple platforms. Microsoft's platform provides tools and abilities that Google lacks, such as improved document storage and information retention. The result would be smoother, more secure system for county business.

An additional $145,000 would move county databases from local servers to cloud servers overseen by Tyler Technologies. With the responsibility for maintaining the servers transferred to Tyler, the department would have a significantly smaller burden. Baca also discussed modifications to the county's backup environment. Baca and his team were in the process of selecting a new vendor, and one particular system would retain backups for an extended period of time. This feature is especially important for certain computers with unique setups.

Shelley asked for clarification on the Tyler Technologies migration. Tyler's software is already present in the accounting system, but it's being run on local servers. Moving those servers to the cloud would also provide the opportunity to upgrade the software. Baca affirmed that the goal was to copy and migrate the databases from local servers to cloud servers overseen by Tyler Technologies.

Andazola provided an overview of the Detention Center's budget. Salaries made up the bulk of the request, totaling $2,168,936. Andazola worked in close conjunction with county officials to arrive at that number. Among the chief concerns was staff retention, and the salary request reflected Andazola's efforts to increase staff retention rates at the Detention Center. Maintenance Contracts requests totaled $69,384, which would cover preventive maintenance for security cameras and card reader systems. Part of the maintenance process is to protect the usable lifespan of the systems being maintained, and Andazola cited the PLC system, which controls the locks, doors, and sliders in the Center, as one system that has reached the end of its effective lifespan, and would require replacement. The cost of a PLC replacement came to $85,000. The presence of a body scanner gives corrections officers a greater ability to detect and remove contraband before it enters the facility. A new upgrade would utilize AI based Automatic Anomaly Detection to uncover contraband with increased accuracy. This system would cost $14,845.

Andazola moved on to request additional funds for vehicle, equipment, and maintenance. A new vehicle cage would cost $7900, making the transportation of inmates safer for both the inmate and the corrections officers.

Ponce expressed his dismay at corrections officers' pay rate. "But the one that hurts me is what our corrections officers that are there are getting paid. I would like to see them get better pay. Detention officers have a harder job than law enforcement officers." The funding increases suggested by Andazola would raise the base pay for starting officers from $16.00 an hour to $17.53 and also provide additional incentives for officers with more experience, which would help in retaining seasoned officers.

Shelley offered his appreciation for Andazola's work and for the input provided by Ponce. "Mr. Chairman, Joseph, I appreciated several things I have heard from you and from other departments." Concerned about possible liability to the county, Shelley asked about additional training. "What budget items do we need to reduce liability for the county and increase safety? Any change or budget needs for additional training hat you are including but that I missed?"

According to Andazola, many facilities in various counties offered free training, which would only require the county to pay a per diem for the officers attending. In addition, the Detention Center frequently hosts training, enabling officers to learn new technologies and stay abreast of state mandates. The corrections field, according to Andazola, is an "ever-changing environment," and he plans to work with maintenance and IT to prioritize the Center's needs, addressing the most critical issues first, and spacing the rest out over time.

With Andazola's report complete, the Commission invited Rebekah Wenger, director of the Grant County airport, to submit budget requests. She requested a $500 increase in spending for telephones, $3000 to properly maintain newly acquired equipment, and $146,000 to cover the cost of a new generator and a new storage building. Without power, there is no way to open the hangar doors, and a new generator would ensure that the airport would always have access to the interior of the hangars. The storage building would house airport equipment that is currently occupying space in a hangar. Moving to a dedicated space would free up space in the hangar that would then be available for rent. Surprisingly, equipment lease costs decreased by $5,000, offering the airport the rare opportunity to ask for a reduction in their budget. A request for improvements in the weather reporting system would run $3500, while new vests would cost an additional $500.

Following Wenger's report, Kim Dominguez, director of Corre Caminos, took the stand. Dominguez had no line items but did provide information about the organization's current fiscal status. According to Dominguez, the organization operates according to the federal fiscal year. Any funds in their account at the time of the meeting were rolled over from the previous October. Corre Camino's projected budget, which won't be officially available until August, calls for $227,430 in administration costs, with an operating budget of $847,250. In addition, Corre Camino also applied for a 14-passenger bus, which totaled $168,000. Dominguez's only request for the Commission was an $80,000 cash match.

Ponce expressed concern about veterans and elderly citizens struggling to keep appointments, and he invited Dominguez to come up with creative solutions that would enable the county to assist needy citizens while also operating within the confines of anti-donation laws. Dominguez suggested a program within Silver City, which offers intra-city rides for a nominal $2.00 charge. According to Dominguez, the intra-city route is flexible, and drivers are authorized to deviate from the route to ensure riders reach their destination. She suggested that the next grant would require a cash match increase, and with the right budget, the service could be extended to Bayard or Hurley.

Stephens mentioned that the bus routes originally ran at no charge thanks to the American Rescue Plan but were funded currently by a variety of sources. In any case, fare revenue was not sufficient to play a major role in keeping Corre Caminos operational. As Dominguez put it "Fare revenue is not going to make a dent." Nevertheless, the organization plans to continue running without a fare for the community's benefit.

Daniel Graves,Grant County DWI coordinator, had other obligations and could not attend the meeting, but his organization was fully funded by grant money, and he had no budget requests.

Sheriff Raul Villanueva spoke next. He opened with a request for a new office assistant for the Civil Process Division. The new assistant would be tasked with supporting the administrative lieutenant, answering phones, scheduling transports, and inputting civil paperwork. The assistant would have the ability to look up the status of citizen paperwork, making the department more responsive to citizens' needs. In addition, the new assistant would be responsible for maintaining a number of important grants, including LBWI, STEP, OHB, FAU, and Stonegarden. These grants provide a great deal of funding, but their maintenance also requires a lot of time.

An increase in the amount of paperwork has kept the supervisor of the Civil Division in the office for longer periods of time. The assistant would give the supervisor more flexibility to spend time in the field. Properly staffed, the Civil Division should have five officers, but ongoing budget shortfalls have made fully staffing the department a challenge. Having an administrative assistant would allow the department to deploy its resources in a more effective way.

The DARE program has been a vital part of the Sheriff's Office's outreach mission, but recent changes in funding have placed the program in jeopardy. For the past 15 years, a private citizen donated $30,000 per year to implement the program in Grant County. That citizen has left Grant Count and can no longer provide the annual donation. According to Villanueva, "DARE is a vital community initiative dedicated to empowering the children of Grant County with the knowledge and tools to make safe, healthy, and responsible choices. 4100 students have participated in the program over the years, with events staged in nine schools across the county. The Sheriff's Office has reached out to community members for help in keeping the program going, but would be grateful for any assistance the county could provide as well.

Salaries continue to be a contentious issue. Low starting salaries make recruiting new officers difficult. Some programs can incentivize recruitment, but these programs do not extend to officer retention. Villanueva assured the Commission that "something was in the works," and declined to make a formal request for funds for this purpose. "I am fortunate that I diligently work on applying for grants," he continued.

Law enforcement is inherently unpredictable. It's possible to be frugal, and yet still experience shortfalls because of the demands of the job. Nevertheless, the Sheriff's Office operates within its established budget, though Villanueva expressed hope that he could help improve his officers' salaries, which would help a great deal in officer retention.

Inspired by the actions of a department in northern New Mexico, Commissioner Stephens floated the idea of a four-day work week. Villanueva was unequivocal in his opposition to such a move. "I would not consider it," he said. Because the Sheriff's Office assists a number of municipalities who don't have law enforcement coverage of their own, a four-day work week would leave some areas without a law enforcement presence.

Commissioner Shelley inquired about a specific amount for the DARE program, and Villanueva had an answer ready. "I have submitted for $20,000. I would be happy to receive that. We can manage with it." He expressed hope that the community could step in and help make up the shortfall. He also noted that he asked Silver City for help, reminding the Commission that his office supplied the materials and training for the program.

District 4 Commissioner Eddie Flores had a suggestion. "Are you able to tap into the recruitment and retention fund that the state is giving to all law enforcement?" Villanueva had tapped into the fund, exhausting the available resources. The grant that provides money for the recruitment fund changes every three years, and Villanueva was hopeful that the state would see how beneficial it was. While the fund provided stipends that helped retain experienced officers, the real issue was salary. As Villanueva put it, "Surrounding agencies and the state have drastically increased their salaries, so it makes it very competitive. These guys put their lives on the line day in and day out for our community, and they need to be compensated fairly."

The state's Return to Work program, which invited retired officers to come out of retirement, was a three-year program that is nearing the end of its term. Flores declared the program a "poorly thought-out plan that doesn't consider long-term ramifications."

Currently, certified officers are paid a starting salary of $22,500.

As a parting statement, Flores commended Villanueva on behalf of the residents of Lance Drive, lauding their speed enforcement efforts.

County Assessor Misty Trujillo was on vacation, so Deputy Assessor Turrieta spoke in her place. The Assessor's budget remained largely flat, with the exception of office supplies, which have become more expensive in recent years. Publishing required a small increase as well. The Assessor's Office publishes its notices through the Silver City Daily Press. Grant County shares the cost of producing these notices with Catron County, and this year it fell to Grant County to cover the cost of publishing. Turrieta assured the Commission that, aside from those two items, the Assessor's Office was confident that they could operate within existing budget constraints.

Shelley brought up the presentation from Eagleview, and the aerial imaging services they offered. Turrieta yielded to County Manager Charlene Webb. She explained that she was working with the company, and she proposed splitting the cost of the contract between the Planning Department and the Assessor's Office. The proposed cost would be in the preliminary budget when solid figures became available.

County Clerk Connie Holguin spoke next. She proposed a postage allowance due to the 2023 passage of HB 4, which made a number of changes to state election laws. Specifically, a provision in the law made changes to automatic voter registration practices, and that those changes will require a more substantial postage budget. Holguin also proposed an increase to the department's printing and publishing budget, the equipment and maintenance budget, and the training budget. The increase would cover the cost of new signage, and new telephone hardware.

The Probate Judge's budget remained flat. Ordinarily, the Probate Judge does not present a budget unless there is some unusual request, and the Judge had nothing to report.

County Treasurer Patrick Cohn, Jr. presented his department's budget. He began with printing and publishing. He found that last year's expenses were slightly below budget and was reasonably certain that the current budget of $10,000 would be sufficient. That figure was contingent upon the cost of services provided by The Master's Touch, which could increase. Cohn would prefer to have some extra money to cover any cost increases his department might incur. Cohn intends to contract with The Master's Touch to handle Delinquency Notices. These notices must be sent between May and June in accordance with state law, and Cohn believes that The Master's Touch would handle the operation much more efficiently.

Cohn requested an office supply budget of $4,000 and a $500 increase to the per diem budget. Cohn attends New Mexico County conferences, and the additional funds will enable him to do so without exceeding the budget. For capital equipment, Cohn requested a $6,000 increase. The increase would pay for computer upgrades and the replacement of aging receipt printers.

A project not covered under the printing and publishing budget involved adding a bar code to the tax bill. As Cohn explained, "When a taxpayer comes and they're paying their property tax bill, I have a scanner which scans the property tax and automatically pops up the property tax account. It will be more efficient and faster for us to get our taxpayers who are paying their taxes in person in and out of the office."

The rest of the Treasurer's Department budget would remain flat.

In the Solid Waste Department, the increase in postage costs were reflected in Cohn's request for a $2,000 increase. Rising office supply costs contributed to a request for $3,000 in the office supply budget. Looking ahead to fiscal year 2026, Cohn requested funds to replace department receipt printers, add additional RAM to department computers, and upgrade system software, projects which would cost approximately $25,000. Aside from these changes, the Solid Waste budget would remain flat.

Shelley asked about the organization of the Solid Waste Department, wondering if Solid Waste was part of the Treasurer's Department because they generate additional revenue. The actual reason, as the County Manager explained, was that Cohn's department handles billing and collections, and Solid Waste falls naturally into that category.

At the conclusion of Cohn's remarks, Ponce invited his fellow Commissioners to discuss their own budget concerns, and present projects they want to see included in the budget.

District 2 Commissioner Eloy Medina thanked all the departments for their reports. He noted that people often fail to appreciate the effects of rising costs, using the increase in postage as an example. For the average person, a $0.15 increase in postage is negligible, but for a large organization that sends out a high volume of mail, the added cost is considerable. He lauded the county's departments, calling them "the backbone of the organization of the county."

Stephens echoed Medina's remarks. "I also really appreciate the attention to detail you put into the budget planning process." She recalled Medina calling on the Commission to do "the greatest good for the greatest number of people," and asked "How can we serve the citizens of the county to the best of our ability?"

For Stephens, code enforcement and mitigating fire risk remained top priorities, because of the universal benefits they provide. Stephens also cited Road maintenance, noting that roads provide enormous benefit to the county as a whole.

Stephens declared that "What benefits families in Grant County benefits everyone." She noted that, while the Commission did not involve itself in education, the county did provide services for children, listing "parks, the baseball field…things that benefit children are important." According to Stephens, having well-maintained and accurate signage and litter-free roads create a boost to morale.

She closed by championing a move towards renewable energy, citing a possible increase in the number of electric vehicles and support for renewable energy projects, and reiterated her support for code enforcement and animal control.

Commissioner Flores voiced the prevailing sentiment about the budget. "I do appreciate the work on the budget. No just wants but needs. I wish everyone could have what they are requesting…sometimes we have to stick to the basics because that's what we have right now."

Shelley offered his own words of gratitude. "I reiterate what others have said. Thank you so much for all you do and for the work put in and the thought put into the budget, and the consideration. It's obvious that everyone is trying very hard to live within the revenues our county-or rural county-can generate, and I appreciate that."

Shelley brought up the issue of liability management. "It's an area where we get a lot of bang for our buck. It sometimes includes some additional investment up front to achieve those results, but the results pay for themselves many times over."

Shelley went on to discuss the importance of opioid addiction prevention. He attended a webinar devoted to the subject, and in that seminar he learned about a program that counties outside of New Mexico have used to great effect. The program, directed by a firm called Goldfinch Health, concentrates on prevention. Ordinarily, money is spent primarily in responding to addiction, but the Goldfinch program takes a more proactive approach, focusing on prevention rather than treatment.

He believed that such a program could be incorporated into benefits packages for county employees. Most opioid addictions begin with prescribed medication, which is why heath-based improvement programs like the one Shelley learned about show such promise.

With is remarks concluded, Shelley turned the time over to County Manager Charlene Webb. The manager's budget would remain flat. She praised the Commission for their generosity in helping to rebuild the county's financial system. She believed that the County had nearly reached its goals. "Once we get positions filled," she said, "We will be in a very good place."

Webb described working with a compensation consultant from a firm called Valiant, to help with "policies and guidance to better manage our compensation plan, and how we can move our staff through the compensation plan in a manner in which we can afford."

Finally, she reminded the Commission that non-union salaries can be adjusted, but those employees who belong to a union are subject to negotiated contracts, even if the proposed adjustment is a salary increase.

With discussion on the budget concluded, the meeting moved into Commissioner reports. Shelley opened with a report on the New Mexico County Association regional meeting. He described the Association's focus on state legislation. Of the 1100 bills introduced during the session, 194 passed, though some suffered vetoes. Though the Association did not get everything they wanted, they had a few limited victories. The law enforcement recruitment and retention fund provided $1.6 million dollars. Though it wasn't as much as Shelley and his colleagues wanted, it was a substantial amount. Reimbursement for detention centers saw only $5 million, or half of what Shelly had been pushing for.

Shelley summarized the limited gains he and the other members of the association made during the legislative session. "Some of the issues that have the potential to affect our tax revenues were not approved, so we have more work to do in that area," he said.

One issue, that of large lawsuit liabilities, demanded Shelley's attention. Large, devastating lawsuits in amounts that could potentially bankrupt an entire county are a real danger, prompting Shelley to issue a warning to the Commission. "Large lawsuit liabilities…have been extraordinary in our state. We need to avoid those situations."

Shelley is also a member of the Grant County Soil and Water Conservation District, and he reported on the recent meeting. The devastating floods of three years ago took a heavy toll on irrigation systems around the county, but Shelley reported on a positive development in the fight to prevent such a situation in the future. The Bear Creek Flood Control Project was, as he described, "substantially complete." Though it took longer than anticipated, the completed project was a "great accomplishment."

Following Shelley's report, Flores took the opportunity to speak. He opened with praise for Detention Center Administrator Andazola. "I want to commend Mr. Andazola and his staff…I know it's a hard job. I have worked with detention officers my entire career…It's tough to work in a detention center and get $16 an hour…and deal with everything that happens at a detention center. People don't have a concept of how hard it is. I hope we can do everything to increase your pay."

In honor of Telecommunicator Dispatcher Week, Flores recognized the outstanding performance of dispatchers BreeAnne Dalton and aAmy Chappel. "This call showed the epitome of what a dispatcher is and what they should be…I think it even goes to maybe even being a part of a training program for how dispatchers should react in an emergency or a crisis situation." As Flores noted, dispatchers rarely receive recognition for their efforts, and often it is only their mistakes and shortcomings that receive any kind of public attention.

Flores then turned his attention to the Gila Community Center in Cliff. Currently, the facility is housed in a World War II-era Quonset hut. Flores would like to see some improvements to the facility, given how important it is to the people who depend on it.

In closing, Flores brought up the possible continuation of the sewer project in Indian Hills. Based on feedback from constituents, there is considerable demand for the project to extend beyond its current distance.

Medina's report centered on the ongoing issue of police pay. He reminded the Commission that he worked on pushing the pay rate of police in Bayard to$24 an hour. The move forced other police departments to make similar changes in order to remain competitive. "It was a shock to the entire community. Other police departments said they had to raise the bar." Medina described the intense pressure of police work. While an officer only has seconds to make a decision, others have the luxury of having weeks to criticize them. Medina then praised county officials for their excellent work. "You guys have come a long way. The staff is up and running, and really productive and receptive. It's good to work with people like that."

Stephens noted that the Egg Hunt, the Continental Divide Trail Days and the Tour of the Gila were all events that the community could take pride in. She recounted an experience where she witnessed the response to a gas leak. "I saw fire, and police and the gas company. Everyone responded in a very professional way. And it makes you grateful for all the people who are just showing up every day doing their job, including all of you."

Ponce invited his colleagues to read the text of a document that designated January 9th as Grant County Day. The proclamation was signed by house speaker Javier Martinez, and the document would be with the County Manager if anyone wanted to read it.

He then shifted his attention to enforcing the fireworks moratorium. He expressed curiosity about the availability of statistics. "I think that will help is in the future to determine what we are looking at." While enforcing the fireworks ban helps reduce the risk of fires, it also reduces stress on animals as well as combat veterans who are unable to tolerate the sounds fireworks create.

Ponce related his conversation with a constituent regarding trash on Highway 180. The constituent pointed out the futility of pursuing economic development in the face of such an intractable problem. Ponce related the constituent's complaint. "We sit here as a county talking about economic development, talking about bringing people in, but one of the first things they see in highway 180 is all the trash."

"There's always people out there cleaning it," he continued. "It looks nice for a day or two and then at the end of the day or the week, it's back to what it was." Ponce brought up the issue of enforcement on uncovered loads, a practice that contributes to the buildup of trash on the highway.

Ponce then transitioned to a discussion on direction the county should take in managing Bataan Memorial Park. He suggested that it might be time to consider making a larger investment in the pavilion building so that it could once again be offered for rent. "The liability of us renting how it was…I think the proper steps were taken to reduce that liability."

Ponce closed his report with a show of support for the Detention Center. "One thing I want to look at this budget is our Detention Center. Sometimes we have to take a step back and say we support our law enforcement, but when I turn around and look at our Detention Center at $16, $15 dollars an hour and their retention, I think that sometimes we have to focus our attention on other places for the time being."

Ponce continued. "Budgets are a process that takes time. You've heard all the capital outlays…We talk about $120,000 for the presentation…we try to do our best with it…We sit up here, we have the budget. It's easy for us five to vote on a project and say, 'give us this money so we can do this.' Other do not have the luxury that we have.

"I really appreciate the finance department and county management. We are looking a lot better than what we were a year ago. Hopefully we do get a good budget, and we help every department we can."

Ponce then announced that he would not seek re-election to the Board of Directors of the New Mexico Association of Counties. He invited his fellow officials to seek the office and assured them that they would learn a lot from the experience.



With his remarks concluded, Ponce declared the meeting adjourned.