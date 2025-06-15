GRANT COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
EMERGENCY MEETING
JUNE 16, 2025
8:30 A.M.

Grant County Administration Center Commissioners' Chambers

AGENDA

I. Call to Order
II. Pledge of Allegiance and Salute to the Flag
III. Approval of Emergency Meeting Agenda
IV. Public Input
V. Resolutions
a. Resolution No. R-25-41 Declaration of Local Emergency in the County of Grant for the Trout Fire
VI. Commissioner Comments
VII. Adjourn

Visit this link to see the resolution: https://www.grantcountybeat.com/community/legals/grant-county-commissioner-emergency-resolution-no-r-25-41 