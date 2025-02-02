[Editor's Note: This is part 6 and the final part of the Grant County Commission January 7, 2025 work session and Jan. 9, 2025 regular meetings. This continues the work session review of the regular meeting agenda and actions taken at the regular meeting.]

[Editor's Note 2: due to tech issues on the grantcountynm.gov website and this author being unable to access the packet items, several numbers such as expenditure report, extraordinary expenditures report and health care claims numbers will not be published this month.]

Grant County Manager Charlene Webb continued with the review of the Jan. 9, 2025 regular meeting agenda. The first item after elected officials' reports was the consent agenda, which included minutes to the Dec. 17, 2024 work session and Dec. 19, 2024 regular meeting, health care claims and the expenditure report ending Jan. 2, 2025.

She explained that the consent agenda would consist of items that are regular business monthly and do not usually require discussion, but "do require approval no matter what." But if any of the commissioners wanted more detail, she would be happy to provide them.

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce noted at the regular meeting how wonderful it had been to see the health care claims expenses drop and continue to drop from the high numbers in previous years. "You''re doing an amazing job."

Under new business, Webb said the commissioners needed to appoint three members to the Tu Casa Advisory Board, but due to not enough applicants it would have to be tabled again. It was tabled at the regular meeting.

The next item addressed the annual consideration of the Commission meeting dates for the year. Webb said they had two options, one to continue doing what they had done the past few years, which was hold a regular meeting on the second Thursday of the month, preceded by a work session on the Tuesday prior, and then a second work session on the Tuesday two weeks later. The second option was to hold only one work session and one regular meeting a month. She explained that too often, the second work session had had to be turned into a special session so that actions could be taken. That caused stress and extra work on the county staff.

After extensive discussion at the work session, the decision at the regular meeting was made and approved to have a work session (on the Tuesday two days prior to the first regular meeting) and the first regular meeting (on the second Thursday of the month) and to have second regular meeting on the fourth Thursday of each month.

Commissioners at the regular meeting approved the 2025 Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department annual election of officers for the Pinos Altos, Sapillo Creek, Tyrone, Upper Mimbres, Lower Mimbres, Fort Bayard, Whiskey Cree and Cliff/Gila VFDs.

Next came consideration of the 2025 holidays. Webb noted that they were the same as last year and also aligned with the bargaining unit contract.

Some discussion centered around the fact that Christmas was on a Thursday, which would require staff to return on Friday, in a sort of disruptive week.

District 5 Commissioner Thomas Shelley noted that would give county staff an extra holiday beyond what Silver City staff would get. However, four of the commissioners voted to add the extra day. Shelley voted nay.

Webb said she would have to go to the union to inform them, but she doubted there would be any complaints about an extra holiday. She also noted that if that day were not a holiday, many would take it off anyway. "It's usually a skeleton crew here around Christmas time anyway. And the calendar changes each year, so the situation will not always be an extra day off." Although she noted that New Year's Day in 2026 will face the same dilemma, with a Friday that would be by itself after a day off. "That is subject to change also."

At the work session, County Fire Chief Roger Groves discussed the purchases of one 4X4 water tender using grant funding of $550,000 for the PAVFD; for the purchase of one Alexis Wildland Interface Engine apparatus for $714,140 for Upper Mimbres VFD; and the purchase of one1153 Freightliner 114SD pumper, second generation, for $764,384 for Fort Bayard VFD.

Shelley asked if the Freightliner was a replacement for the engine that rolled over, and Groves confirmed it was.

Groves noted the first purchase for PAVFD was totally covered with grant funding, and so was the engine for Upper Mimbres VFD with the same grant funding. Some of the same grant would go toward the purchase of the Frieghtliner, as well as an insurance settlement of $155,423.67, plus, at the request of the department chief, an amount of $10,960.33 from the county fire fund.

Webb said she had no issues with allocating the $10,000 plus to the purchase.

District 2 Commissioner Eloy Medina asked if all the county apparatuses would be painted the same color.

Groves confirmed it was the plan. "We have to get these fire departments in the mindset of, yes, they are Grant County Fire. We need to look at apparatuses being the same, their specs being the same, so they're buying the same. They're not the same at this time, but when it comes time for purchasing, we get a lot better deal on buying more and that all of the parts interact and interface with each other. We need your support on this."

Medina noted that the state police don't have one light blue police car and then one white state police car. "It's uniform, absolutely. So you are the chief of this department, and I'd like to see that version come down where it is uniform. I don't care the design of the pumper, I don't care the height of the bumper, but I would like to see the color scheme be uniform."

Groves noted it would take a while, including for their personal equipment, such as self-contained breathing apparatuses. "I've had discussions with the chiefs, and yes, we want to standardize." He noted, too, that if the different departments had the same equipment, when they showed up to a fire with a truck that they needed someone to drive, that firefighter would already know how to run it, because it was just like the one in their department.

Shelley said it seems to him to be most important to standardize the functionality of the fleet. Groves agreed.

Groves also said the standardization might help with the maintenance of the vehicles. "For the annual maintenance, we bring in contract vendors from Las Cruces or Albuquerque, and standardization could get that work done at the same time for all the departments. We don't have mechanics here that are certified for our equipment. But having vendors come in is costly for travel and overnight stays. If they could do them all at the same time, it would save money."

Commissioners approved the purchases at the regular meeting.

Under resolutions, the first considered the annual approval of the Open Meetings Act, which outlines how the commissioners conduct the meetings, how often they hold them and how the meetings are noticed, Webb said. "It's important we comply with this, because when we don't, we are subject to enforcement from the state." At the regular meeting, she said she had made changes to the OMA resolution to match what the commissioners had decided they wanted for their scheduled meetings. Commissioners approved the revised OMA.

The next five resolutions addressed who would be voting members and alternates for different agencies. The following are the names of who will represent the county:

Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority- Voting member Charlene Webb and alternate District 2 Commissioner Eloy Medina

Grant County Water Commission- member Medina, alternate Shelley.

Southwest Solid Waste Authority - two seats, Webb and Assistant County Manager Andrea Montoya, two alternates District 3 Commissioner Nancy Stephens and District 4 Commissioner Eddie Flores

New Mexico County Insurance Authority Pool Board- member Webb, who also serves on the board, and Stephens as alternate.

Southwestern Commission Alliance - member Shelley and alternate Medina.

Commissioners approved the appointments at the regular meeting.

The following resolution is one that brought significant discussion. Webb explained that by state statute, put in place just a few years ago, counties must consider a low-income property tax rebate every odd-numbered year.

Webb explained why she does not support the effort. "I don't want to come across as being a cold-hearted human being that has no compassion for our low-income population, and I know we have a lot of those, but from my perspective, from a financial perspective, and as your county manager, this is a very dangerous ordinance to consider, because you have no idea how many individuals will take advantage of that rebate. It is open ended. We would never be able to quantify what the financial impact would be to our property tax revenue. The first year it was put in, Santa Fe and Los Alamos counties adopted it. The first year, Santa Fe paid out $330,000. Since then the rebate has increased by nearly $100,000 each year and now stands at $600,000 for the most recently reported year. They don't have as high a rate of low-property owners as we do. For a county our size, it's not a largesse we can afford. With two amendments of the state constitution that passed in the general election, we will have exemptions to veterans and property taxes are our largest revenue. By estimate, for our population, it could cost us at least a half a million to three-quarters of a million the first year. That is scary for our budget. And it would be likely to increase each year, as more people took advantage of it. It is something we cannot confidently quantify."

To a question from Shelley, Webb said that the property owners have to prove that they are low-income. "But how would it affect the services that we must provide for every resident? It would erode our property tax resources," she said.

Shelley asked why the consideration was mandated.

Webb said, as a commissioner, Shelley and the other new commissioners would learn that the legislature passes a lot of odd statues that are mandated.

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Ponce agreed, and he pointed out that effectively, the county would be giving the state a blank check to fill out at the end of the year.

Webb said while she and commissioners want to help the low-income property owners, they also have to take into account the possibility, as revenue erodes, of having to cut staff or services the county provides for every resident.

She noted that gross receipts taxes have increased and have become more steady, which has benefitted the county, but it has also helped counter mandated property tax exemptions."It's always been my goal to make sure that we have a much higher amount of reserves than required. I think that's good business. And if we end up in a situation where we need that, such as a disaster, we have some reserves. We don't have revenue that's readily available."

"We don't know if we have estimated the amount we'll need for the veterans exemption, so I'm glad we have some reserves in case it's a lot more than we expect," she said. "We, with help from the assessor, have estimated it could be $500,000 to $750,000. I'm hoping it's less, but it will be a big hit to us because we have a large veteran population. And if it's a million and a half, then we'll have to look at other options."

Shelley noted that voters also approved a property tax increase.

Webb explained she was not talking about the last year school bond issue, which would also raise taxes, but the county simply collects those taxes and distributed them to the schools. She also emphasized that all property tax revenues are fully budgeted each year. "We are maxed out on using the property taxes as our operational revenue."

To a question from Stephens about other things that could be done for low-income property owners, Webb mentioned grants for things like weatherization and things of that nature that will improve their homes and cut utility bills.

At the regular meeting, Ponce made the motion not to approve the low-income property tax rebate. With a small amount of discussion, commissioners voted to not approve the rebate.

At the work session, DWI Coordinator Daniel Graves talked about the next resolution, which considered the fiscal year 2026 DWI grant application.. "This is a yearly requirement. It is direct funding for us to operate under the county."

Medina asked if it funds the DWI projects.

Graves said yes, it funds the programs. He noted that a portion of the funding comes from alcohol sales.

Medina mentioned a program from the past called Every 7 Seconds. It would bring a crashed car to the schools and an obituary would be written for a student. That student would disappear for a day. "It was very impactful."

Graves said it was ironic that he had mentioned it, because he will attend a presentation in May of that program at another county, and he hopes to add it to the things the DWI program will do next year.

Commissioners at the regular meeting approved the resolution to apply for the DWI program funding.

Michelle Munoz, Human Resources director, presented the next resolution addressing a GPS policy. "It's for the safety and security of county employees using the equipment."

Webb explained it was to standardize one policy across the various departments that utilize the equipment. She noted it had been approved by legal.

Ponce said he liked the policy, but policies should be done by elected officials so they can enforce it.

At the regular meeting, he said he hoped that those using the policy are held accountable. Webb said the policy would give the county more accountability and transparency, and she said she hoped every department head would hold their staff members accountable. "I will not tolerate their not following policy."

Commissioners approved the GPS policy at the regular meeting.

The next resolution addressed the Tu Casa Advisory Board. Ponce said he was interested in serving as the commissioner member, although"I don't really see a need for this advisory board. I don't think HMS needs us. I would like to be on it, so maybe we can get rid of it."

Webb noted that HMS leases the facility from the county. "I will send you the charter, because HMS serves at the sole permission of the county. They give us reports quarterly."

Medina said the need for behavioral health care is significant in the county. "I would like to hear from the board more often."

Commissioners approved naming Ponce to the advisory board.

The last resolution considered the Grant County Federal Grant Management policy, presented by Montoya, who said the policy was needed to address recent audit findings.

Webb said a lot of the audit findings were due to issues with federal grants. "We have to have this policy."

At the regular meeting, Shelley said he thought it was an important policy and moved to approve it, which the commissioners did.

Under bids and requests for proposals, the first item addressed a bid for the resurfacing of Detention Center showers.

Commissioners approved Marathon Engineering Corp. to do the work.

The other item was an RFP for disaster recovery coordination and management and to award it to High Water Mark, LLC. Webb said the management would be done as the county receives funding, including from Natural Resources Conservation District, which has promised funding to repair damage done in the 2022 flooding on the Gila and Mimbres rivers.

Commissioners approved it at the regular meeting.

During commissioner reports at the work session, Medina congratulated the new commissioners and said he looked forward to working with them. "I will reach out to you in the next couple of weeks. I do a quarterly visit to Mimbres, and I've been asked to bring you so they can meet you."

Stephens said she feels privileged to be there working with such a dedicated group and she looks forward to earning the public's trust.

Shelley said he's excited to be there and "I'm learning a lot."

Flores thanked everyone for their congratulations and thanked Webb and her administrative assistant, Amy Lockett, for making it easy for the new commissioners to ease into the job. "I want to thank all the constituents I am working for, and I am your voice. One issue I heard a lot about on the campaign trail was about health care. I want to set up at some point a public session. probably after the legislative session, to address the issues. We're very lucky to have Gila Regional Medical Center here, but some things need to be addressed. At some point, we have to jump in and address the issues. I also have some questions about public safety, especially in our rural areas. I think those residents deserve the same service we, who live closer in to the city, receive. I have dealt with these issues when I was with state police. We had townhalls, and we listened to the public. I know there's an issue with the Sheriff's Department having to serve the Mining District. I want to bring solutions to the problems. We are already addressing code enforcement. I recently met with a county commissioner from another county, and he had some good ideas. They have an organization that addresses livestock loss. We need to be a member of that organization. Livestock owners don't know maybe for weeks and months about a loss. We as hunters see a kill. Someone has to pay for that loss. There is a program to compensation a rancher. It deals with education that helps everyone out. Right now, it consists of Catron, Otero and Socorro counties. I think it would be beneficial for us to be on the authority. I would be willing to serve on the board. As Commissioner Stephens said, we are honored and privileged to be up here. I promise to do my best for my constituents and county."

Webb told Flores she was working in Sierra County when the program initiated and she would get the information to him. "It's a joint powers agreement, and I could get this to the county."

Ponce welcomed the new commissioners. "It's exciting to have you here and the questions I heard were excellent. I want to thank you. I also want to congratulate our clerk. One thing, please you don't forget to sign things after the meeting. We want to get you up to speed with the directors."

Webb said she would get the packet of presentations at Prospectors and what was voted on in the ICIP ( ).

Ponce said he wanted to tell them about potential executive sections. "I would appreciate your naming me chair again for another year."

Stephens asked if "we would have a chance to talk about our strategy for the legislative session."

Ponce said he thought the best would be to talk to the county manager.

"I will explain to you the capital outlay perspective to you individually," Webb said. "Sometimes it happens in the middle of the session that we need you to support something. My door is open, come in and talk to me at any time or call me. I'll be glad to explain things."

At the regular meeting, Medina talked about a restaurant that would be starting up in Mimbres and they needed a fire inspection, and with a talk with Groves, he had it set up for that day, and that he was setting up the quarterly meeting and would like the other commissioners to join him in Mimbres.

Flores said he had a contact with an Indian Hills resident. "He was concerned about wildfires there and in Dos Griegos. He brought up some solutions. Another solution could be the code enforcement officer to point out issues. I know there's a big issue with a one-way road in and out. Maybe to clear out empty lots. A good suggestion from the constituent is to have the county pick up the limbs they cut and such. Maybe a chipper. Maybe the fire chief can drive out there and look at issues. We have to be proactive. I feel for the folks in California. Is that something we can do?"

Webb said the county already does some of those things, such as education around the issue. "We have a chipper rental program. We have the Ready Set Go evacuation program in place. You need to work with our legislators, especially regarding insurance cancellations in areas that are already doing the right things. We need to regulate it a bit better."

Medina said to Flores that when Dos Griegos was being developed, "we went up there lots of time. The width of a fire truck is 90 inches and they built their entrance at 87 inches, with concrete posts on each side. You can lead a horse to water, but you can't make them drink. I remember being commander on the fire down south. The worst thing was watching a house burn because it was surrounded and overcome with shrubbery. I'll support you or the chief with this."

Shelley said he attended the wildfire prevention session last year. "The thing I heard from most was homeowners being responsible to have defensible space around their houses. We have a big job to educate our residents. Because they have the responsibility to take care of their homes."

Stephens said she was reading about the chipper service through the county. "I was thinking maybe we could have a program to help residents clean out their yards, maybe a couple of times a year, to pick up stuff. I've been so impressed with the county manager's and staff help. It's been really refreshing and I want to applaud you for your professionalism and competence."

Shelley said: "I'll say ditto. I'm also impressed with our sheriff department and the first responders. I'm drinking from a fire hose on all the services the county offers."

Ponce said he wanted to thank the commissioners for electing him as chair again. "Whatever you need, let me know. I'm open to discussions. The other thing I want to talk about. I learned the hard way. If you are the alternate on a board, if you have time, go to the meetings so you don't have to catch up if you have to serve and have to vote, so you'll know what you're doing. I'm enjoying this group of commissioners; you're asking great questions. And they say you'll have to learn so much quickly. I'm still learning. We have one thing in mind and that's our citizens. Thank you guys and thank you staff. A while back, our Cliff Little League field was a mess. Silver Schools had it and I was disheartened about it because it was not kept up. I talked to the manager and she managed to get it transferred to the county and we got a grant and will make them proud of playing on it. Some days you vote and you'll get ugly emails, but with our excellent staff, know that things are getting done."

Flores said he was remiss in not congratulating Ponce for being the chair and Medina as vice chair. "Thank you for your willingness to serve. Yes, it was a long time to work with the school board to get that field fixed up for the players. They had to play on rocks and weeds. They were diligent, I hope they continue their Little League team."

Meeting adjourned.

