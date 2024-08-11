[Editor's Note: This is the fifth of a series of articles on the June 11, 2024 Commission meeting and the June 13 regular meeting. It begins the review of the regular meeting agenda and decisions made at that meeting.]

Recognition of those who participated in saving the life of a Mimbres Valley senior citizen

Photo and article by Mary Alice Murphy

County Manager Charlene Webb, at the June 11, 2024 work session began the review of the Commission regular meeting.

Before public input at the regular meeting, District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce recommended tabling the Wildlife Services contract until the special meeting toward the end of June. Commissioners approved tabling the contract.

A resident expressed thank you to everyone who came together on Rodeo Road to address the fire. "I am truly grateful that no lives were lost and no one was injured." She said she was unaware of any evacuations, but that smoke still exists on the property. "Perhaps the fire chief can keep us apprised of the progress, as he goes out several times a day to check it."

Glenn Griffin again protested the Wildlife Services contract during public input. "Thank you for tabling it, even though my commissioner voted against tabling it, and the manager stood up for it." He noted that Otero and Los Alamos counties had opted out of the contract.

He said many changes had been made to the contract that had changed from last year's version. He alleged the 2019 contract had been approved without a public meeting. "Taxpayers are paying almost half the cost. The county is paying $12,000 out of the operating fund. Under the Taylor Grazing Act, the funding can also be used on road work. Last year the contract banned lethal methods on nonpublic land. But the 2025 contract states that M-44s will be used. The USDA strictly prohibited the use of M-44s. You need to prepare for lawsuits. This contract also allows the agent to conduct his own hunting business."

He also requested that all meetings be on Zoom so that people could participate remotely.

Frances Gonzales, Bayard councilwoman, also spoke against the wildlife services contract. "When I lived in Arizona, I had people, including my father, from here telling me that a dog died of M-44s and other dogs were traumatized and would no longer go into the Gila National Forest. When we had a mountain lion in Bayard, my dog survived a lion attack. She had jumped my fence and was up by the C for Cobre. She fought it off and the Chief of Police happened to be nearby and shot at the lion, and he let me know my dog was attacked. She had surgery and lived. The Chief of Police saved my dog. It wasn't Wildlife Services that saved my dog. I'm glad they didn't come out, because of what might have happened. Think about this contract. We need to be mindful of the cost. The funding could be used for staff salaries."

Another county resident, who did not identify himself, said the contract has been for a "renegade agency since its inception and they ignore the public's concerns." He asked if a cost-benefit analysis had ever been done. He also told two "Jim" stories; one whose dog came up to him spasmodically and died in his arms from an M-44, from a neighboring rancher's use of the wildlife agency.

"The other Jim is Jim Baca, our former land commissioner," he continued. He requested the agency check their traps every 24-hours, and when they refused, he banned them from state lands. "I would like to see that from you. We are basically just enabling them by continuing this contract."

Linda Nichols thanked all the people who put their lives on the line to protect "those of us who live near the fire that happened out there (Rodeo Road Fire)." She said she and her husband for more than 25 years have been talking to commissioners, to county code enforcement and other entities on "this junk yard. Many times, we've been told something will happen. In 2002, they ordered him to clear it out. It didn't happen. Again in 2005, they ordered him to get rid of the stuff. It didn't happen."

Nichols said maybe for a month or so, he hauled stuff out and then immediately started hauling more stuff in. She said a couple on Spring Creek had been complaining since the 1980s. "So there's quite a history of it being ignored. We knew someday there would be a fire. We didn't know when or which direction the wind would blow. Thankfully, the wind was in our favor this time."

She said anyone could realize that it was bound to happen, because of all the old underground gas tanks from filling stations, all the cars with oil and gas in them and all the combustibles. She noted that a lot of things had been buried on the site, too. "My husband said the owner was sitting on a gold mine if he sold the stuff. You know where the liability lies. It's with the county, not necessarily you guys, but someone chose to turn a blind eye."

Christine Hess from White Signal spoke against the Wildlife Services contract. She thanked them for tabling the contract.

"I don't trust what's been going on. If the M-44s and foothold traps are illegal on public lands, they should be illegal all over New Mexico, including on private land."

She said if the person, who is doing the killing also has a side job bringing others in to kill wildlife through hunting, "does he have the proper training to use non-lethal methods, such as live-trapping them and relocating them?"

Hess said she was aware that her neighbors, the Coles, had sent a letter against the contract. "They are incredible environmentalists, working for the land and for the animals."

She cited some of the "shocking statistics of the numbers of native animals killed the previous year all over the country, with a cost of more than $200 million, with unwarranted killing of 1.6 million animals in 2021."

She said the statistics showed that Wildlife Services killed more that 404,000 native animals, last year, including more than 64,000 coyotes, 433 black bears, 200 mountain lions, 605 bobcats and 324 gray wolves.

Hess alleged that Wildlife Services continues to use inhumane, indiscriminate methods, including poison, traps and aerial gunning to kill wildlife. "I think they need training themselves to use non-lethal methods and transport of the animals. Does the wildlife have not as much right as we do to live? This is a taxpayer subsidized program based on lethal methods, despite readily available non-lethal methods." She recommended humane trapping and relocation.

Barbara Bush, who said she is a candidate for District 4 Commissioner, commended everyone for the job they do. She, too, appreciated the tabling of the contract. She said she consulted with two attorneys to make sure that the contract is changeable unless a party of the contract chooses not to do so or there is a law prohibiting such a change.

She went into a couple of sections in the contract. The safety section states that M-44s are not currently being used. "I think we can do better with that wording, because not currently leaves it open to say: 'We may do this in the future.'"

Bush said if the language had to be used, perhaps an asterisk could be inserted and then saying "M-44s shall not be used."

She also talked about the reporting, and how it is not following the required items to be reported. She gave more wording change suggestions. Bush also posed the question if the item is paid for using federal dollars if it is legal to allow the use of M-44s and foothold traps on private land, if they are illegal federally. She also questioned the use of money for "other services" as being a lot of money for generic services. "What other services might be included?"

Paul McMaster talked about the "visual blight" caused by trash houses, junk dealers and the "crap" that people leave in their yards. "It seems to be an endemic cultural thing here. In addition to the visual blight in the neighborhoods, there are the health hazards, the safety concerns, and the diminishing of property values. Other main points are resident well-being, community pride and the economic benefits. I would like to be part of making the county better." He also said he thought stricter regulations are needed. He said programs like Toss No Mas in Silver City should be all over the county. "I ride my bicycle and there is trash all over the place."

He suggested support services for residents and junk dealers to have proper waste management and providing incentives for compliance. He recognized Runyan Corporation for a superbly managed property. Encourage residents to get involved, spread the word and support legislation. He concluded with: "The only thing necessary for not making a difference is for good people to do nothing."

Webb, at the work session, said the first presentation would recognize community efforts in saving a life at the Mimbres Senior Center.

At the regular meeting, District 2 Commissioner Eloy Medina thanked the county manager and commissioners for bringing up the idea of putting AEDs (automated external defibrillator) at the Cliff and Mimbres senior centers and in resident deputy vehicles at both locations. He said he has put AEDs in many facilities, but had never seen one used.

"On the morning of May 28, we had a gentleman go down at the Mimbres Valley Senior Center," Medina continued. "A member of the kitchen staff recognized the emergency and they called 911. They began CPR and grabbing the AED, they applied the pads and defibrillated this man. The resident deputy also responded and presented some shocks with the AED. They got his pulse back and he was transported to Gila Regional by ambulance. Care continued and then he was flown out to another facility for more care.

"This was a team effort," Medina said. "I want to thank everyone involved. We have some certificates of recognition for those involved."

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce thanked everyone involved. He also expressed his appreciation to Medina for pushing to get these devices installed.

Medina read the names: Maria Garcia, Fabiola Garcia, Donna McCauley, Shannon Mayfield. Bill Grijalva, Billy Mize, Terry Placoman (spelling?), Judy Doolittle, representatives from Air Methods, and representatives from the Gila Regional Medical Center Emergency Room.

HMS Chief Executive Officer Dr. Dan Otero also recognized several for their service in the rescue of the man. He thanked Medina for facilitating the purchase and for making sure the devices are maintained. He presented certificates to the two main resuscitators, Bill Grijalva and Cpl. Bill Mize.

The next article will begin with a R.I.S.E. (Reformative Instruction and Skills Enhancement) Program recognition by the Detention Center.

