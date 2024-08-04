Grant County Detention Center Administrator Joseph Andazola, left, recognized the facility's Supervisor of the Year Sgt. Justin Gander and Officer of the Year Alexis Gholson.

[Editor's Note: This is the second of a series of articles on the June 11, 2024 Commission meeting. It begins with county director reports.]

Photo and article by Mary Alice Murphy

The June 11, 2024 Grant County Commission work session continued with director reports; The first came from Grant County Airport Manager Rebekah Wenger.

She noted that County Fire Chief Roger Groves and Loren Gonzalez had traveled to the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport for live fire training on May 23, 2024. They completed the final requirement for them to receive Airport Rescue and Fire Fighter certification. "We now have four fully certified ARFF individuals."

Wenger also noted that on May 9, she had received the Airport Manager of the Year from the New Mexico Airport Managers' Association. [Please see more details on this award at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/grant-county-airport-manager-rebekah-wenger-honored-at-recent-conference ]

She also reported that the Airport Accounting Specialist Jazmine Prejean had attended the NM Aviation Division annual conference and participated in training from the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) titled Airport 101, which was developed to introduce the basics of airport operations and management. The program discusses the process of how the the US Airport and National Airspace System was developed; how flying and flight operations work in the US; and airport organization and regulations.

Wenger showed photos of the furniture installed in the new airport administrative offices and pilots' lounge.

She noted that annual filter change outs were completed on all the aviation fueling equipment on May 13. "This is an important part of our quality assurance program."

Wenger gave an update on the Firebase that the Forest Service runs at the airport to address fires in the area. "The tanker base will have no large tankers this year. The accident early on, where one clipped a hangar made the Forest Service decide not to have them here this year."

She said future projects include monthly meetings that have been established "with our FAA project manager to work on the development of cross-wind runway 17-35. There are many steps that must be accomplished to meet FAA criteria for the addition of a new runway."

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings congratulated Wenger for her award and asked what the implications of not having the large tankers would be.

Wenger said, if needed, the tankers would come from Fort Huachuca. "There will be an impact on our operations. I was simply told not to expect any this year."

The next report came from the Detention Center Administrator Joseph Andazola. He reported the jail had five officer openings, with one applicant starting the previous day and three officers in training, with two applicants to interview that week.

For the accreditation update, he reported that they had a meeting with PAR-DMS on how it works and how to upload "our standards. We have a trial period to work on uploading, and we will meet next Friday to see if we had any issues. After that we start the real upload of our standards for accreditation."

On May 31, the facility population had 86 detainees, with the average daily population for May standing at 89.

Andazola reported the RISE program for May had 24 participants, with 10 in the facility and 14 in the community.

The previous month had included Officer Appreciation Week. "We had our celebration and it went very well. I want to thank Commissioner (District 2) Eloy Medina for attending and the Sheriff (Raul Villanueva) was also there, and also the county administrative staff attended."

The officers voted on the Supervisor of the Year and Officer of the Year. "I'm happy to present them today."

Sgt. Justin Gnader was chosen as Supervisor of the Year. He has served the facility for about three years. "He rose quickly to sergeant and has become the co-leader of the SRT (Special Operations Response) Team. He has attended trainings and is a great leader at the facility. For Officer of the Year we have Alexis Gholson. She's been at the facility for about one year, but she helps whenever she can and has filled in as a supervisor. She's also well on her way to being a leader in the facility. I would like to thank both of them for their dedication and service to Grant County and the Detention Center. We awarded them with the plaques and a tactical bag, as well, as thanks to the county manager, a Detention Center Challenge Coin."

After they were recognized, Andazola said he wanted to thank all the staff and officers at the Detention Center.

He also reported the door slider replacement project is underway, and hopefully that week, they would place the recreation yard cuff passes into the doors, and the portable building is on order and being built, thanks to the state for funding the building and the work of the county manager to bring it to the county for the RISE program.

Andazola thanked the university for inviting him to present at the WNMU (Western New Mexico University Criminal Justice Forum,.. "We have a good working relationship with WNMU on the job fairs, and starting next semester, I'm going to speak to the criminal justice classes every semester. In addition, we continue work on updating the five-year plan for 2024-25.

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said he always hears good compliments on Andazola's presentations. "I also gave a presentation yesterday, and I need to work on my Spanish. I know Commissioner Browne speaks better Spanish than I do."

Medina thanked Andazola for his recognition of the officers at the celebration. "The morale is high; they love working there; they're a family. It's your leadership, and I thank you for what you do out there."

