This prestigious honor was awarded by the New Mexico State University College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) following a review and vote by the ACES Awards Selection Committee. The Malone Farms Distinguished Staff Award recognizes excellence, dedication, and service among off-campus staff within the Cooperative Extension system.
Carlie Gatlin has served the Grant County Cooperative Extension Office with exceptional commitment, professionalism, and a genuine passion for supporting Extension programs and the community. Her ability to manage complex administrative responsibilities while maintaining a welcoming and resourceful environment makes her an invaluable asset to both local staff and clientele.
"We are incredibly proud of Carlie," said Jessica Massengill, Grant County Director, at the Grant County Extension Office. "Her work ethic and devotion to the success of our programs and the people we serve is inspiring. This recognition is well deserved."
The NMSU ACES Awards are presented annually to outstanding faculty and staff across New Mexico for their achievements and contributions to Extension, research, and teaching.
For more information about the Grant County Cooperative Extension Service, visit https://grantextension.nmsu.edu/