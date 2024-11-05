Grant County Election Results as of 8:37 p.m. Nov. 5, 2024

Note: All results are pending until the certification by the County Commission. Some races, such as state senator state representative and district attorney cover other counties in addition to Grant County. Hidalgo and Catron counties have not yet reported. Luna county has partially reported, but total numbers will not be known until later tonight.

Numbers will change by Nov. 6, 2024, and some races may change. Stay tuned. We'll try to get final numbers in the morning.

PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

Kamala D. Harris and Timothy Walz-Democrat--7,247

Laura Ebke and Trisha Butler- Liberal Party USA--12

Robert F. Kennedy Jr and Nicole Shanahan-Independent--139

Chase Oliver and Mike Ter Maat- Libertarian--53

Jill Stein and Rudolph Ware-Green--109

Donald J. Trump and JD Vance- Republican--6,555

Claudia De La Cruz and Karina Garcia- Party for Socialism and Liberation--27

UNITED STATES SENATOR
Martin Heinrich - Democrat--7,746

Nella Louise Domenici- Republican--6,197

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 2
Gabriel Vasquez-Democrat--7,716

Yvette Herrell- Republican--6,176

STATE SENATOR DISTRICT 28
Gabriel Ramos- Republican--6,012
Chris M. Ponce-Democrat--5,949

STATE SENATOR DISTRICT 35
Crystal Diamond Brantley- Republican--1,262

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT39
Gabrielle Begay-Democrat--6,582

Luis M. Terrazas- Republican--7,400

DISTRICT ATTORNEY 6TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Michael R. Renteria-Democrat--6.045

Norman R. Wheeler- Republican--7,691

MAGISTRATE JUDGE - GRANT DIVISION 1
Matt Runnels-Democrat--9.757

COUNTY CLERK
Connie Holguin-Democrat--9,790

COUNTY TREASURER
Patrick M. Cohn, Jr.--9,821

COUNTY COMMISSIONER - GRANT DISTRICT 3
Nancy Lee Stephens-Democrat--2,086

COUNTY COMMISSIONER - GRANT DISTRICT 4
Barbara Jean Bush-Democrat--1,356

Eddie M. Flores-Republican--1,851

COUNTY COMMISSIONER- GRANT DISTRICT 5
Thomas L. Shelley-Republican--1,303

Phillip Williamson Schoenberg-Democrat--1,208

For Grant County results on judicial retention for NM Supreme Court Justice, NM Court of Appeals judges, four constitutional amendments and four bond questions, please visit: https://electionresults.sos.nm.gov/resultsSW.aspx?type=CTYALL&map=CTY&cty=08&name=Grant

For other counties or overall state results for various federal, legislative, district judges, district attorneys, public education commission, metropolitan court judges-Bernalillo, magistrate judges, offices and questions by county, municipal offices and questions, college district questions, hospital district questions, and soil and water conservation district questions, please visit https://electionresults.sos.nm.gov/ and choose the county or specific results you are looking for.