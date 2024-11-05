Grant County Election Results as of 8:37 p.m. Nov. 5, 2024
Note: All results are pending until the certification by the County Commission. Some races, such as state senator state representative and district attorney cover other counties in addition to Grant County. Hidalgo and Catron counties have not yet reported. Luna county has partially reported, but total numbers will not be known until later tonight.
Numbers will change by Nov. 6, 2024, and some races may change. Stay tuned. We'll try to get final numbers in the morning.
PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES
Kamala D. Harris and Timothy Walz-Democrat--7,247
Laura Ebke and Trisha Butler- Liberal Party USA--12
Robert F. Kennedy Jr and Nicole Shanahan-Independent--139
Chase Oliver and Mike Ter Maat- Libertarian--53
Jill Stein and Rudolph Ware-Green--109
Donald J. Trump and JD Vance- Republican--6,555
Claudia De La Cruz and Karina Garcia- Party for Socialism and Liberation--27
UNITED STATES SENATOR
Martin Heinrich - Democrat--7,746
Nella Louise Domenici- Republican--6,197
UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 2
Gabriel Vasquez-Democrat--7,716
Yvette Herrell- Republican--6,176
STATE SENATOR DISTRICT 28
Gabriel Ramos- Republican--6,012
Chris M. Ponce-Democrat--5,949
STATE SENATOR DISTRICT 35
Crystal Diamond Brantley- Republican--1,262
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT39
Gabrielle Begay-Democrat--6,582
Luis M. Terrazas- Republican--7,400
DISTRICT ATTORNEY 6TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Michael R. Renteria-Democrat--6.045
Norman R. Wheeler- Republican--7,691
MAGISTRATE JUDGE - GRANT DIVISION 1
Matt Runnels-Democrat--9.757
COUNTY CLERK
Connie Holguin-Democrat--9,790
COUNTY TREASURER
Patrick M. Cohn, Jr.--9,821
COUNTY COMMISSIONER - GRANT DISTRICT 3
Nancy Lee Stephens-Democrat--2,086
COUNTY COMMISSIONER - GRANT DISTRICT 4
Barbara Jean Bush-Democrat--1,356
Eddie M. Flores-Republican--1,851
COUNTY COMMISSIONER- GRANT DISTRICT 5
Thomas L. Shelley-Republican--1,303
Phillip Williamson Schoenberg-Democrat--1,208
For Grant County results on judicial retention for NM Supreme Court Justice, NM Court of Appeals judges, four constitutional amendments and four bond questions, please visit: https://electionresults.sos.nm.gov/resultsSW.aspx?type=CTYALL&map=CTY&cty=08&name=Grant
For other counties or overall state results for various federal, legislative, district judges, district attorneys, public education commission, metropolitan court judges-Bernalillo, magistrate judges, offices and questions by county, municipal offices and questions, college district questions, hospital district questions, and soil and water conservation district questions, please visit https://electionresults.sos.nm.gov/ and choose the county or specific results you are looking for.