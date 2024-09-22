Photos by Mary Alice Murphy (and she's not happy with some of them!)

The Grant County Fairgrounds had a busy parking lot with families and individuals coming in for the last day of the fair. Food vendors stayed busy, several outdoor booths offered information to fair visitors, and the Exhibit Hall had information booths, as well as lots of panels full of art by youths and adults, quilts, as well as tables covered with crafts and showing winning ribbons.

Owners of poultry, pigs, steers, sheep, goats, tended their animals after all the winners had been determined. Many awaited the sale to see if they could recoup some of the expenses it costs to raise an animal.

The awards in the afternoon began with showmanship awards and clean barn awards, which always offer a happy surprise to the ones receiving buckles, ribbons and certificates. 4-H and FFA kids from elementary to high school sat with their families awaiting their well-earned awards. Moms and dads scurried with their phones to grab precious photos of their kids receiving awards.

After the awards, came the sale, where buyers from all over the community come forward to support the youths of Grant County.

