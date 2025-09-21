Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
The Grant County Fair took place this year from Sept. 17-21, 2025 at the Grant County Fairgrounds, in Cliff, New Mexico. FFA and 4-H students raised animals, everything from chickens to geese and ducks and peafowl to rabbits, lots of pigs, steers, heifers, goats and sheep. The Exhibit Hall is always full of organizations, vendors, and, exhibits including plants, flowers, quilts, canned items, fresh vegetables, and many art exhibits of paintings, photographs, and a large area for school exhibits, mostly art work showing the vast talent of county students. No one can go hungry at the fair, with a choice of everything from barbecue sandwiches, corn dogs, Mexican food, drinks to squelch one's thirst and desserts to top them off.
See photos below representing some of the animal raising, vendors and organizations outside and inside the exhibit hall and the artwork on display.
