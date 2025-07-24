Grant County Fire Department lifts fire restrictions 072425

By Mary Alice Murphy

At the Grant County Commissioner meeting on July 24, 2025, County Fire Department Chief Roger Groves, during public input announced that he had lifted fire restrictions at 8 a.m.that morning.

The Order reads:

Effective, Thursday, July 24: 08:00 a.m., Pursuant to County of Grant Ordinance 14-02

The Grant County Fire Chief and the Grant County Manager have cautiously observed various areas within the unincorporated portions of the County, as well as monitored up to date local forecast from U.S. Forest Service and NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration). Based on observations and reports, all fire restrictions within the unincorporated portions of the County of Grant will be lifted.

Over the past few days and weeks, the County has recorded several storms resulting in measurable precipitation, significantly reducing the fire danger. The County has now received adequate rainfall, and the weather forecast is calling for normal cooler weather temperatures due to increased humidity and adodtional precipitation in the projected forecast.

AREA DESCRIBED: The lifting of fire restrictions applies to all Unincorporated portions of County.

IMPLEMENTATION:

1) This Order shall become effective at 08:00 on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

ADDITIONAL NOTE:

1) As with any open burnings, we ask that citizens conduct these activities in a safe manner taking into consideration all weather and ground conditions at the site when burning and remember to always us safe practices.