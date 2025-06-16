Grant County holds regular meeting March 27, 2025

By Michael LaReaux

Following the Pledge of Allegiance and the state flag salute, the Grant County Commission at its regular March 27, 2025 meeting approved the agenda with a unanimous vote.

The Commission then opened up the floor for public comment. Paul Forman took the podium and spoke about the challenges that Highway 35 poses for those who ride side-by-side ATVs. Despite following all applicable laws, including purchasing insurance and properly registering his vehicle, forman claimed that he was unable to use his vehicle because the rules governing Highway 35 made it impossible. “You’re locked down. Maybe a mile and a half, two miles where you can ride them,” he said. According to Forman, many of municipalities, including Bayard, Santa Clara, Silver City, and Cliff have places to ride, but thanks to Highway 35, he does not. The problem, as he interpreted it, is that he would have to run his vehicle at top speed in order to maintain the highway’s speed limit. He disagrees that this is even necessary. “No law that says I have to run 55 miles per hour.” He acknowledged that there is a law against impeding the flow of traffic, but he believed that by giving way to passing vehicles, he could avoid doing so. He closed his statement with the hope that something could be done.

Arjun Cardoza, of Eagle View Imaging, took the podium to present an overview of his company's services, and how Eagle View's aerial photography could provide the county with a host of advantages. While the primary purpose of the service is to assist in property valuation, any government entity in Grant County would be able to use Eagle View's images as well. Law enforcement could use the images to gain intelligence, such as exit and entry points, before arriving on scene. Public Works and road crews could use the service to help them allocate resources more efficiently. Eagle View's Disaster Response Program would have a plane in the area within 48 hours to assist in the event of a disaster, such as a fire or a flood.

When District 5 Commissioner Thomas Shelley inquired as to the cost of the program, Cardoza evaded Shelley's question, instead describing possible avenues for funding the contract. "Generally speaking, assessment finds great value in this…additional tax revenue pays for the solution."

A county employee present at the meeting provided a solid answer. She had a quote from Eagle View for $120,000.

District 1 Commissioner Chris Ponce was enthusiastic about the possibilities the program offered for law enforcement and public safety but remained skeptical about the use of Eagle View's images for the purpose of property valuation. "I don't want to lose contact with people", he said, fearing that the impersonal nature of remote imaging would drive a rift between the taxpayers and the elected government, hindering the government's ability to build relationships with Grant County's citizens.

County Assessor Misty Trujillo raised a point about the safety of the county's appraisers. "The biggest issue is the safety of the assessors right now," she said. Since COVID, there has been a marked increase in landowner hostility. "No one wants appraisers on their property. We are needing to estimate. We are kind of guessing on what it is. This would be big help for everybody."

Cardoza then brought up the issue of efficiency. Rather than sending assessors to every physical location, the images provided by Eagle View could allow the County to focus its efforts on the properties where direct investigations are most needed. "This makes it so you can now narrow down where you need to go more efficiently…It's hard to refute an image from the sky."

The commission discussed the possibility of using the service for code enforcement. Cardoza assured them that it would be beneficial. "If a property isn't being used the way it should be, you can absolutely use this imagery to identify where those properties are, notate where those properties are, and then act accordingly to go after those properties as needed."

Cardoza thanked the Commissioners for their time and ended his presentation.

Ponce then solicited reports from elected officials. Clerk Connie Holguin had nothing to report. Trujilo announced that the 2025 Notices of Valuation had been mailed to property owners. She stressed the importance of reviewing this document in a timely manner. "I cannot stress enough how crucial it is that you do not disregard this mail." Any property owner who finds discrepancies or concerns in their valuation has 30 days to file a protest. No changes can be made after May 1, so it is imperative that citizens review their Notice of Valuation without delay.

House Bill 47 passed, which increases the veteran's exemption from $4,000 to $10,000. All veterans will see this change reflected in their 2025 NOV. Property Tax Division will verify any changes to property values and request any supporting documentation. The Assessor thanked her staff for their hard work, citing the time-intensive nature of the job. In her closing remarks she advocated for Eagle View, reiterating some of the advantages listed by Arjun Cardoza, especially the promise of safety for her appraisers.

Treasurer Patrick Cohn spoke next, reminding the Commission that second half property taxes are due April 10. Unpaid taxes will begin to accrue interest and penalties after 30 days. Answering a question from District 3 Commissioner Nancy Stephens, the Treasurer laid out the procedure for responding to delinquencies. After 36 months, delinquent property taxes are referred to the state's Property Tax Division. When this happens, any interest or penalties collected go to the state and not the county. The Treasurer encouraged property owners to at least pay the 2022 taxes to avoid referral to the state.

Sheriff Raul Villanueva spoke next, alerting the public to a scam involving someone posing as a member of the Sheriff's department. The victim would receive a call claiming that he or she missed jury duty or incurred some sort of fine. They would then be asked to pay the fraudulent fine. Unfortunately, some members of the community have fallen prey to this insidious scam, and Villanueva want to make sure that members of the public remain vigilant should the scammers resurface and strike again. Anyone who receives such a call should contact Villanueva's office.

The motion for consideration of the consent agenda carried without opposition.

In new business, A motion to purchase a front-mount power broom carried without opposition.

A motion to request donation of millings for a handicap pathway carried without opposition.

Ordinance O-25-01, a bond measure for infrastructure improvements to county properties, carried without opposition.

Resolution R2521 Authorizing the execution of a Colonias infrastructure loan carried without opposition.

Resolution R2522 Authorizing the execution of a second Colonias infrastructure loan carried without opposition.

Resolution R2523 Authorizing the execution of a third Colonias infrastructure loan carried without opposition.

Resolution R2525 Budget Adjustment Request carried without opposition.

The lone commissioner's report came from Ponce, who expressed reservations about a possible renewable energy project happening in the Arenas Valley. Ponce was not opposed to renewable energy, and since the project is on state land, he acknowledged that the Commission has no authority over it. Nevertheless, he had questions. "How is this going to benefit our citizens? Did our land commissioner reach out to our County Manager? How is it going to be utilized? Who will benefit, and will it be affordable?" It was, according to Ponce, bad business to leave such questions unanswered.

When Ponce concluded his remarks, the Commission moved into Executive Session, and the meeting ended.