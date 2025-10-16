Grant County Man Held Without Bond Following Domestic Violence Shooting

October 16, 2025 — Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced that 86-year-old Ronald Clark Wilson is being held without bond after being charged with Murder in the Second Degree [attempt]. The arrest stemming from a Domestic Violence incident on October 2, 2025

Sixth Judicial Chief Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Clark and Deputy District Attorney Joseph Patrick Silva represented the State during the hearing. The presiding judge was the Honorable Judge Tom F. Stewart of the Sixth Judicial District Court.

On October 2, 2025, the Grant County Sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call from Ronald Clark Wilson, who stated he had "just shot his wife." Upon law enforcements' arrival, they found Wilson standing outside of the home and he was taken into custody without further incident. He informed deputies that ongoing tensions with his wife had escalated. On this day, he stated that his wife had become upset with another individual at the local senior center. After the couple returned home, she went to take a nap in the bedroom.

Wilson told investigators that he attempted to rest in the living room but became increasingly frustrated and stated, "that he had been thinking about this for a while now." He then retrieved a .32 caliber pistol from his bedside dresser and shot his wife in the back of the head while she was sleeping.

Wilson's spouse was transported by EMS personnel to Gila Regional Medical Center then airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas where she is currently receiving care.

The State's Motion for Pretrial Detention was granted by Sixth Judicial District Court Judge Tom F. Stewart, who determined that Wilson poses a danger to himself as well as the community.