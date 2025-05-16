By Frost McGahey

Investigative Reporter

Photo of dust storm by Angelica Rodriguez from KOAT

[Editor's Note: Sheriff's rebuttal below article.]

At the beginning of April, 2025, southern New Mexico was hit by a giant dust storm. The New Mexico State Police closed I-10 from the New Mexico/Arizona line to Las Cruces. The State Police were also dealing with a crash on Highway 26, the road from Deming to Hatch.



The State Police needed help closing down Highway 180 from south of Hurley to Deming.



This is a condensed/edited version of the calls of the New Mexico State Police to the Grant County Dispatch trying to get help from the Grant County Sheriff's Department. It takes place over one and half hours.

[Context: Two months ago the State Police had arrested a Grant County Sheriff's Deputy for allegedly killing a baby rabbit.]

State Police to Dispatcher: Can you have the sheriff's department send someone to the county line (Grant) to close down Highway 180 towards Deming?

Dispatcher to Deputy Sheriff Jade Benavidez: Can you go help the State Police

Benavidez: Last time we said no, but let me see what I can do. (Normal action would be to send officers right away.)



The police officer from Hurley has left to help the State Police.



State Police call Dispatcher again: We need help on Highway 180.

Dispatcher to 2nd Deputy: Can you help the State Police?

2nd Deputy: I tried to call the Highway Department. He hangs up.. (Not normal – the Highway Dept. can only put up signs. They can't close a road or direct motorists. Police officers are needed for that.)



Dispatcher calls again: Are you going to help the State Police? Also there's a large tree down on Highway 35 blocking the road. (the road between Mimbres and Lake Roberts.) You'll have to send someone there.

Benavidez: Oh beautiful. The Highway Dept. can handle that. (Not normal)

Dispatcher: What about helping the State police? People lives are in danger.

Benavidez: Negative. Unfortunately we've been told not to go. That's combing from above me. Higher ups are not happy. What about the State Police in Silver.

Dispatcher: They've already left to help. Can't you send anyone?

Benavidez: Nobody right now because we're catching up on CAD. (Computer aided reports). I'm sure the State police have people sitting at home.

Dispatcher: No, everyone's out.



State Police call Dispatcher again: Who are they going to send?

Dispatcher: Nobody. They called the road department to help you.

State Police: Tell me, are they busy handling other calls?

Dispatcher: No

State Police: Are they busy right now?

Dispatcher: No



Dispatcher to 2nd Sheriff's Deputy: Are you guys going?

Deputy: We've been told not to go. The road department can go there.

Dispatcher: You all aren't going, and you don't have any calls going on.

Deputy: [Silence ,then hangs up.]



In a dust storm visibility drops to near zero. Drivers can't see the road or other vehicles leading to chain-reaction crashes. Police close highways to prevent more vehicles from entering the danger zone. Officers are trained to manage traffic and implement safe detours. They help redirect drivers to alternative routes and prevent bottlenecks or panic on the road.

Only law enforcement, not the highway department, has the legal authority to close the highway and ensure compliance. Drivers might ignore closures unless police are visibly enforcing them. If accidents occur, police coordinate with EMS, fire, and tow services to secure the scene and clear the area.

__________________________________________

Rebuttal from Sheriff Raul Villanueva:

First and foremost, I must clarify that the premise of your headline, suggesting that I personally refused to assist the State Police, is inaccurate and needs to be corrected.

When the initial call for assistance was relayed to our patrol division, my Patrol Lieutenant was already in the process of coordinating with the New Mexico Department of Transportation to facilitate the necessary road closures. Simultaneously, on that same day, I was informed that a Sergeant had communicated to dispatch an inability to immediately deploy units due to personnel being engaged in completing CAD reports.

Upon receiving this information, I promptly directed that a deputy be dispatched to provide the requested support, and a deputy was indeed sent to the scene. Furthermore, I immediately initiated an internal investigation into this incident to thoroughly understand what transpired. This matter has since been addressed with the involved personnel.

Please be assured that my staff has received clear and unequivocal directives that they are to respond to any request for assistance, regardless of the requesting agency. Should any entity or community member including the State Police, require our support within the county, we will respond without hesitation or question.