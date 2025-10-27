Grant County Sheriff’s Office Arrest and Activity Report Oct. 19-25, 2025

October 19-25

On October 19, 2025 Deputies were dispatched to a residence on E Street in Hurley, New Mexico, in reference to a reported domestic disturbance. Following the investigation, Valerie Dominguez was arrested and charged with Battery Against a Household Member.

On October 20, 2025, deputies responded to a residence in North Hurley, New Mexico, regarding a report of a juvenile causing a disturbance. Based on the investigation, the juvenile was arrested for Aggravated Assault Against a Household Member (Intent to Commit a Felony) and Larceny (Over $500).

On October 20, 2025, Deputies located and arrested Ashton Justice at a residence in Silver City in connection with a nationwide extraditable warrant issued by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office for unpaid child support.

October 22, 2025, Deputies made contact with Kevin Fox in the parking lot of Morning Star on N. Bullard St, Silver City, NM. Kevin Fox was placed under arrest for an outstanding warrant.

October 22, 2025, Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Peterson Dr. in Silver City. The suspect, Jeremy Ybarra, struck his spouse, causing visible injuries. Ybarra was located and taken into custody. He was charged with Aggravated Battery on a Household Member.

On October 21, 2025, Deputies responded to a larceny report in Hurley, NM regarding a stolen license plate. Reported New Mexico plate PPN134, had its rear license plate removed sometime between October 19 and the date of the report.

On October 24, 2025, Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle tampering and shooting incident off Mountain View Rd. The reporting party had left his vehicle in a forested area and was discovered the following day with bullet holes and damage to the hood, windshield, and front bumper.