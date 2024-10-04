Monday, Sept. 30

Stolen motor vehicle

Trailing Heart Drive – Silver Acres

Temporary tag/hasn't been registered/last time he saw it was on Friday. Deputy set up frequent patrol for one month.

Accident-property damage

Highway 152 – MM 23 (9 miles east of Highway 35 junction)

Advised single vehicle off roadway/vehicle rolled down the side of the roadway 40-50 feet/no one inside the vehicle/four occupants/one has laceration on back. Deputy advised passing MM 24- negative contact/passing MM 28-negative contact.

Larceny

Quail Run

Walk-in advised someone stole a Playstation from the residence.

Reckless driver

E. Highway 180 – MM 142 (1 mile east of Highway 61 junction)

Vehicle passed caller on the shoulder at a high rate of speed. Deputy – vehicle parked Central in Bayard/everything is okay.

Domestic disturbance

Pheasant Drive

Friend called advising she needed a ride to the hospital/sounded like his friend was having a verbal with her girlfriend/friend stated the girlfriend was having suicidal ideations. Deputy en route to GRMC with one female in unit.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Game and Fish

Highway 180 @ Mike's Tires

Deer that was hit is still alive and dragging itself across the highway. Deputy – one shot fired/deer removed from roadway.

Domestic disturbance

Highway 180 – Cliff

Neighbor screaming at his wife/younger kids are in the house. Deputy – everything is okay/male was just yelling in the yard and kids confirmed this info.

Welfare check

Highway 152 – MM 4

Deputy – notified of a male that looks like he is covered in blood. Second caller advised a male walking north on Highway 152 – MM 3-4/looks like he has blood on his shirt. Deputy had contact at MM 4/he is running away/he said he is okay and doesn't want to talk.

Accident-property damage

North Hurley Road

Boyfriend called caller saying someone in a white truck hit a light pole/it was someone who is doing construction/caller called PNM who said they would check it. Deputy – hit and run/waiting on camera footage.

Welfare check

Lance Drive

Caller advised she hasn't been able to go inside to see a named female in her 80s who has cancer/she last saw her week ago. The caretaker isn't letting caller in. Deputy – female is okay/negative contact with caller.

Domestic disturbance

North Hurley Road

Deputy advised en route/female will be transported.

Welfare check

Chamisa Drive – Lower Mimbres

Caller stated a named male who is on the run left walking/caller is afraid for his wellbeing. Caller called back advising LE can cancel/male is going into town with (redacted).

Welfare check

Summit Road

Caller just got out of rehab and was advised by his son that his vehicle was stolen/the person also broke into the house.

Unwanted subject

Bonita Drive – Silver Acres

Kid throwing rocks at his trailer. Deputy will frequent patrol.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Game and Fish

Highways 180 and 152

Moving dead deer out of road.

Suspicious vehicle

Shasta Street

Vehicle parked by the dam/unknown if occupied/neighbor saw a bullet in it/it's parked on J&J

Signs property. Units following caller down to property/all units on Shasta.

Accident-injuries

Bald Knoll – McCauley Road

Both Dodge pickups/they almost hit head-on/25-year-old female injured/eye and lip swollen/bleeding from mouth and eye.

Larceny

Oakwood

Daughter went to her house this morning, started a fight, and stole her phone. Deputy – en route to make contact with daughter/negative contact/en route to caller.

Unwanted subject

Pine Street

Two males in her yard/she told them to not be in her yard and they won't leave/one was trespassed by GCSO. Deputies ATLing the area.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Welfare check

Chukar Drive

Caller has not heard from his 76-year-old father since Father's Day/he often has issues with his phone but would like him checked on anyway.

Welfare check

Eureka

A named male hasn't checked his mail in a month/most of the mail was medication. Deputy had negative contact.

Reckless driver

S. Highway 90 – MM 20 (1 mile south of Continental Divide)

Headed toward Lordsburg/blue semi unable to maintain speed and going in and out of both lanes with oncoming traffic. Deputy – Hidalgo County notified.

Disturbance

Highway 15 – Pinos Altos – 2:51 p.m.

Caller advised a named male is drunk and being belligerent/he is kicking father's bed/he put his hands on her as well. Dispatcher can hear male yelling to give the phone back. Male is breaking down and crying/he maybe having . . .

Disturbance

Highway 15 – Pinos Altos – 5:24 p.m.

The named male is back and threatening caller/he was told to leave for the night and she locked all the doors but somehow he got back in/he is now outside/he is back inside yelling it is his house/he is back outside/phone went dead.

Missing persons

Big Tree

CrossCountry team is back of Fort Bayard/a male has been missing for about 30 minutes/has been missing for about an hour now/they are out looking for him on the trail.

Accident-property damage

Highway 180 – MM 96 (1 mile east of Mangas)

Advised she hit an elk and the elk is dead and off the roadway/there is a lot of damage to the vehicle.

Missing persons

Grandview Drive – 9:35 p.m.

Female in her 40s has been missing all day/last heard from her 2 p.m./said she was out woodcutting with a male who possibly left her there/they were out at Medow Creek. State police dispatch called to give us (GCSO) the call due to they don't have any units in Grant County for the rest of the night.