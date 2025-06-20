Grant County Sheriff’s Office Confirms Property Impacts from Trout Fire

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement, has confirmed that two camping trailers and three outbuilding structures have been affected by the Trout Fire. The structures are located south of the Camp Thunderbird area, located in the McKnight Canyon area. The respective property owners have been notified.

Other structures may have also been impacted; however, the Sheriff’s Office has not yet confirmed those reports. Damage assessments are ongoing.

For clarification, a "structure" typically refers to any primary building such as a home, cabin, or commercial facility. An "outbuilding" refers to a secondary structure on a property—such as a shed, barn, or storage unit—not intended for residential use.

If your property has been affected, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office will notify you. If outbuildings were damaged, you will be contacted; however, our priority is to notify owners of confirmed damage to primary structures first and foremost.

Sheriff’s Office personnel, along with partnering agencies, continue working tirelessly to patrol affected areas, assess damage, and ensure public safety. These efforts remain a top priority as the situation develops.

Important Notice to Residents:

If your home or property has been impacted by the Trout Fire, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office will contact you directly. We understand this is a difficult time and appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding your property, please contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Your inquiry will be addressed as quickly as possible.

Scam Alert:

It has also been brought to our attention that numerous scams are occurring, involving individuals posing as Sheriff’s Office employees and requesting donations. Please be advised that no one from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office will call you to solicit any kind of donation—including money, food, or non-perishable items.

If you are interested in donating, there are several official locations and organizations accepting donations. Please verify the legitimacy of any request before contributing.