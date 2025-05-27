The Grant County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in an ongoing burglary investigation.

See photos below

On May 23, 2025, deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a residence located at on Highway 35. It is believed the burglary occurred sometime within the last two weeks, as the property had not been checked during that time.

Stolen from the residence were two ATVs, two vehicles, and various other items. Photos of the stolen vehicles and ATVs are attached to aid in identification. At this time, we are in the process of entering the stolen items into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.

If anyone has seen suspicious activity in the area, has surveillance footage, or has information regarding the stolen property, you are urged to contact our office as soon as possible.

Additionally, if the stolen vehicles or ATVs are located before entry into NCIC is complete, please contact us directly, as we have the vehicle identification numbers (VINs) available for verification.

Contact:

Grant County Sheriff's Office 575-574-0100

Central Dispatch 575-388-8840

Your cooperation could be critical in helping us recover stolen property and bring those

responsible to justice. Thank you for your assistance and continued support in keeping our community safe.