The Gila Regional Medical Center Foundation held its annual gala on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at the Murray Hotel ballroom. People gathered to visit with friends and enjoy the company of others. With a sold-out house, the tables soon began to fill up.

Photos by Mary Alice Murphy chronicle the tables of guests and the dessert options, along with a solo photo of the Foundation President Vladimir Gnilizubov, a solo photo of Dr. Twana Sparks, who was never at her table when pictures were being taken, and a photo of Chief Executive Officer Robert Whitaker with his wife Amy in front of the event banner.

Savory Kitchen, under the ownership of Emmarie Flores, who teaches culinary arts at Silver High School, and had students serving the food, provided the Italian dinner, with lasagna and chicken Alfredo as the main dishes. A delicious choice of chocolate or cheesecake desserts awaited the partakers. A table with various drinks provided libations, alcoholic and non-alcoholic , for the guests.

The program of the evening featured a mystic who helped people get answers from their deceased ones. The mystic also had a crystal ball to provide predictions.

