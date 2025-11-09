Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
[Editor's Note: These photos are but a sampling of the many, many costumed families who attended the event.]
Gila Regional Medical Center held its annual Truck or Treat event the late afternoon of Halloween 103125 in the parking lot of the facility. Booths offered activities, as well as lots of candy for the hundreds of children, adults and even a few dogs. The surrounding parking lots were packed and lines were long.
Costumes varied from the beautiful, the macabre, and the creative.
To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.