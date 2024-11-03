Photos by Mary Alice Murphy [in a challenging light situation, with a low sun causing huge shadows.
Gila Regional Medical Center held its annual Trunk or Treat event on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2024 in one of the mail parking lots. More than 100 people were already lined up ready to enter the area before the event was slated to begin. Hospital groups, Western New Mexico University, the Pinos AltosVolunteer Fire Department, the Grant County Sherriff's Office were among those having booths to hand out candy to to the kids and parents in creative costumes.
[Editor's Note: When the photographer left about an hour later, people were still arriving and the line stretched from the parking lot and looped around beyond the opposite end of the actual hospital building.]
To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.