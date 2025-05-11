Sunday, May 11, 2025

Acres: 482

Start Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025</

Location: 38 miles east of Glenwood, NM

Personnel: 173

Containment: 92%

Cause: Lightning

Summary:

Mop-up operations continue across the fire area, with crews now working to a depth of up to 100 feet where conditions allow. This effort involves extinguishing smoldering fuels, cooling hot spots, and mitigating hazards that could lead to re-ignition. By widening the buffer zone within containment lines, firefighters are reinforcing control efforts and reducing the likelihood of fire escape. The depth and thoroughness of these operations, coupled with ongoing hazard tree mitigation, contribute to the long-term stability of the fire area.

In the Willow Creek area, crews have completed the removal of remaining slash generated during earlier contingency line construction. Following chipping operations, residual debris was collected and transported to the designated slash pit. These actions reduce fuel loads and support containment objectives. Additional work in the area includes suppression repair tasks, such as installing water bars to reduce erosion and stabilize disturbed ground.

Helicopters are assisting with the backhaul of gear and supplies in advance of crew demobilization. With containment now at 92%, the Incident Management Team remains confident in the strength of established control lines and the work completed over the past week. Crews are being released from the fireline ahead of a forecasted wind event expected Monday afternoon, which may bring gusts up to 45 mph. These conditions pose risks to aerial operations and ground crews due to the presence of hazard trees. To ensure the safety of all personnel, equipment and firefighters will be off the fireline by this evening.

Road grading continues along the Bursum Road to Highway 12. Use caution if you must travel this road. Slow down and turn your headlights on to make yourself more visible.

Safety: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) remains in effect over the fire area. Unauthorized drone use poses a serious risk to aerial firefighting operations. If you fly, we can’t.

Smoke: Smoke throughout the fire area is minimal and is expected to remain low. There is potential during the wind event forecasted for Tuesday that smoke may become visible. This smoke will be within the interior of the fire as fuels such as heavy, downed logs continue to consume. For real-time smoke conditions, visit: fire.airnow.gov.

Fire Restrictions: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place on the Gila National Forest. For full details, visit:www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts.

For more information:

Public Information Officer: Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 575-323-8956, 8am - 8pm

Incident Information: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-iron-fire

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNFores