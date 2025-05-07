Helispot Built to Support Fireline Supply Operations in Remote Terrain

Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Acres: 901

Start Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025

Location: 38 miles east of Glenwood, NM

Personnel: 168

Containment: 5%

Cause: Lightning

Summary:

Two hotshot crews used direct line construction tactics on the fire edge and completed construction of a helispot yesterday. The purpose of creating helicopter access is to support the aerial delivery of supplies. The helispot will be used to fly in gear, food, water and other supplies, ensuring firefighters have the resources needed to safely and effectively continue suppression operations in this remote area.

Today, five hotshot crews assigned to the incident - Gila, Idaho City, Blue Ridge, Flagstaff, and Smokey Bear— will continue with direct fireline construction. To maximize work time and maintain direct engagement with the fire, four of the five crews will camp near the fireline rather than returning to the Incident Command Post (ICP) each day.

Structure protection resources remain active around Snow Lake and Willow Creek, where a group of six engines has completed indirect line and chipping operations. These engines will continue to assess structures in Snow Lake area while building a contingency plan should the direct suppression strategy not be successful.

With recent thunderstorms moving through the area and very dry vegetation, two engines and one hotshot crew will be ready to assist with initial attack should a new fire be detected nearby. Current resources assigned to the fire include five hotshot crews, one type one helicopter, two type 3 helicopters, six engines, and miscellaneous overhead assigned.

CDT Hikers: The public is asked to avoid the fire area for their safety. For more information on trail access, including alternate routes, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Temporary Closures: The Snow Lake area, including Dipping Vat Campground, Snow Lake Boat Launch, and Snow Lake Trailhead are temporarily closed for public safety.

Safety: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place over the fire. Drones pose a serious risk to firefighting aircraft. If you fly, we can’t!

Smoke: Smoke may be visible from Mogollon, Willow Creek, Reserve, CP Anderson and Snow Lake. For current smoke conditions, visit the interactive smoke map at fire.airnow.gov.

Fire Restrictions: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in effect on the Gila National Forest. Learn more atwww.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts.

For more information:

Public Information Officer: Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 575-323- 8956, 8am - 8pm

Incident Information: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-iron-fire

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest

###









----





Iron Fire Information

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Phone: 575-323-8956, 8am - 8pm

Incident Information: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-iron-fire

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest