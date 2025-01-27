By Roger Lanse
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at about 7:36 a.m., Silver City Police Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Swan Street and Silver Heights Blvd., where 49-year-old Shelly Haley of Silver City suffered severe injuries resulting from a hit and run driver.
According to a Silver City Police Department crash report, witnesses said the victim was walking north on Swan Street, crossing Silver Heights Blvd in the designated crosswalk, when a vehicle traveling south on Swan Street and turning left to go east on Silver Heights Blvd, collided with the victim and left at a high rate of speed. The victim was found by SCPD officers lying on Silver Heights Blvd. approximately 30 feet east of the crosswalk.
The report stated EMS personnel arrived on scene and transported the victim to Gila Regional Medical Center. Officers were told at GRMC that the victim would be flown out to El Paso Medical Center for a skull fracture, broken ribs, and internal bleeding.
The report contained no description of the vehicle.
Charges pending include leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.